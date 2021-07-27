checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Siltronic AG: Siltronic adjusts forecast based on approval of greenfield investment at its site in Singapore

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
27.07.2021, 16:28  |  37   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Siltronic AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Siltronic AG: Siltronic adjusts forecast based on approval of greenfield investment at its site in Singapore

27-Jul-2021 / 16:28 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Ad hoc announcement / Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR

Siltronic AG
Einsteinstraße 172
81677 Munich
www.siltronic.com

Siltronic adjusts forecast based on approval of greenfield investment at its site in Singapore

Germany, Munich, July 27, 2021 - To support the strong demand of the tight semiconductor market, the Executive Board of Siltronic AG has decided to build a second 300 mm fab at its site in Singapore and the Supervisory Board today approved this investment. The project will support the strong market demand and expansion projects of important customers that cannot be served with current capacities. It is planned to secure the utilization of a large part of the new capacities through long-term agreements with prepayments.

Based on current planning, capex for this project will be around EUR 2 billion until the end of 2024. The project will be financed in particular by existing liquidity and free cash flow as well as customer prepayments, debt and - if required - equity measures.

Based on the good cooperation with the Economic Development Board in Singapore the study phase was finished quickly and construction of the new fab is planned to start already in 2021.

Furthermore, it was decided to expand Siltronic's German site in Freiberg which will increase crystal pulling and expitaxy capacities.

With these investments Siltronic's central R&D hub in Burghausen, providing technological support for the planned expansions, will be further strengthened.

Due to the expansion projects, capex is expected to raise from EUR 250 million to around EUR 400 million in 2021. The Executive Board now expects a decline in net cash flow compared to 2020 but it will stay slightly positive (so far: forecast of April 20, 2021: significant increase compared to 2020).

Seite 1 von 3
SILTRONIC AG Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Siltronic AG: Siltronic adjusts forecast based on approval of greenfield investment at its site in Singapore DGAP-Ad-hoc: Siltronic AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast Siltronic AG: Siltronic adjusts forecast based on approval of greenfield investment at its site in Singapore 27-Jul-2021 / 16:28 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Ekosem-Agrar AG führt Gespräche mit russischen Banken über weitere Finanzierung der Gruppe inkl. ...
DGAP-News: MicroVision Inc.: MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces ...
DGAP-Adhoc: KION GROUP AG: KION Group hebt die Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 an
DGAP-Adhoc: Ekosem-Agrar AG in discussions with Russian banks on further financing of the Group incl. equity ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Sechster Exit in diesem Jahr: Mutares erhält Put-Option zum Verkauf von ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap erwirbt 49 % an AES-100 Inc., einem Unternehmen für grüne ...
DGAP-News: Gungnir To Drill High-Grade Lappvattnet Nickel Deposit
EQS-Adhoc: Lindt & Sprüngli mit zweistelligem Umsatzwachstum und Marktanteilsgewinnen
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr Group increases annual forecast and looks set to achieve record order intake
DGAP-News: Linde plc: Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Announces CHF 15 Million Private Placement
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED - Voluntary trading update for the ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG aktualisiert die Finanzprognose für 2021 und reduziert ...
​​​​​​​Interessenverband Kapitalmarkt KMU: Tobias Schorr gewinnt den Journalistenpreis kumU
DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA announces accounting consolidation of GCP
PNE AG: Erneut erfolgreiche PPA-Abschlüsse: PNE vermittelt Stromlieferverträge (PPAs) mit insgesamt 30 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Prognoseänderung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
Strategische Überlegungen zu vier europäischen Oiltanking Tanklägern im fortgeschrittenen ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16:31 UhrSiltronic to Spend EUR 150 Million More Capex This Year; Net Cash Flow to Decline
PLX AI | Analysen
16:28 UhrDGAP-News: Siltronic beschließt Greenfield-Investition am Konzernstandort in Singapur (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
16:28 UhrDGAP-News: Siltronic beschließt Greenfield-Investition am Konzernstandort in Singapur
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
16:28 UhrDGAP-News: Siltronic decides on greenfield investment at its site in Singapore
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
16:28 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Siltronic AG: Siltronic passt Prognose aufgrund der Genehmigung einer Greenfield-Investition am Konzernstandort in Singapur an (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
16:28 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Siltronic AG: Siltronic passt Prognose aufgrund der Genehmigung einer Greenfield-Investition am Konzernstandort in Singapur an
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
19.07.21DGAP-Stimmrechte: Siltronic AG (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
13.07.21UBS stuft Siltronic auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
09.07.21DGAP-Stimmrechte: Siltronic AG (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
08.07.21DGAP-Stimmrechte: Siltronic AG (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs