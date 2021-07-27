DGAP-Ad-hoc: Siltronic AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast Siltronic AG: Siltronic adjusts forecast based on approval of greenfield investment at its site in Singapore 27-Jul-2021 / 16:28 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Siltronic AG

Einsteinstraße 172

81677 Munich

www.siltronic.com

Siltronic adjusts forecast based on approval of greenfield investment at its site in Singapore

Germany, Munich, July 27, 2021 - To support the strong demand of the tight semiconductor market, the Executive Board of Siltronic AG has decided to build a second 300 mm fab at its site in Singapore and the Supervisory Board today approved this investment. The project will support the strong market demand and expansion projects of important customers that cannot be served with current capacities. It is planned to secure the utilization of a large part of the new capacities through long-term agreements with prepayments.

Based on current planning, capex for this project will be around EUR 2 billion until the end of 2024. The project will be financed in particular by existing liquidity and free cash flow as well as customer prepayments, debt and - if required - equity measures.

Based on the good cooperation with the Economic Development Board in Singapore the study phase was finished quickly and construction of the new fab is planned to start already in 2021.

Furthermore, it was decided to expand Siltronic's German site in Freiberg which will increase crystal pulling and expitaxy capacities.

With these investments Siltronic's central R&D hub in Burghausen, providing technological support for the planned expansions, will be further strengthened.

Due to the expansion projects, capex is expected to raise from EUR 250 million to around EUR 400 million in 2021. The Executive Board now expects a decline in net cash flow compared to 2020 but it will stay slightly positive (so far: forecast of April 20, 2021: significant increase compared to 2020).