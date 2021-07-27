First Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter Results

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) today announced results for the second quarter of 2021. For the three months ending June 30, 2021:

Net income was $16.6 million compared to $11.9 million for the same period of 2020;

Diluted net income per common share of $1.24 compared to $0.87 for the same period of 2020; and

Return on average assets was 1.40% compared to 1.10% for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

The Corporation further reported results for the six months ending June 30, 2021:

Net income was $29.5 million compared to $24.1 million for the same period of 2020;

Diluted net income per common share of $2.19 compared to $1.76 for the same period of 2020; and

Return on average assets was 1.26% compared to 1.16% for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

“We are pleased with our second quarter results,” said Norman L. Lowery, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our asset quality remains strong which allows us to release some of the credit loss reserves established during the pandemic. Our focus continues to be on our customers and assisting them as they navigate these unusual times.”

Average Total Loans

Average total loans for the second quarter of 2021 were $2.62 billion versus $2.73 billion for the comparable period in 2020.

Total Loans Outstanding

Total loans outstanding as of June 30, 2021 were $2.57 billion compared to $2.78 billion as of June 30, 2020.

Average Total Deposits

Average total deposits for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, were $3.98 billion versus $3.53 billion as of June 30, 2020, an increase of $455 million or 12.90%.

Total Deposits

Total deposits were $3.99 billion as of June 30, 2021, compared to $3.57 billion as of June 30, 2020, an increase of $419 million or 11.73%. On a linked quarter basis, total deposits increased $83 million from $3.91 billion for the quarter ending March 31, 2021.

Book Value Per Share

Book Value per share was $45.08 at June 30, 2021, compared to $43.04 at June 30, 2020 an increase of 4.73%.

Shareholder Equity

Shareholder equity at June 30, 2021, was $588.2 million compared to $590.3 million on June 30, 2020. In the quarter the Corporation repurchased 497,000 shares of its common stock.

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Asset Ratio

The Corporation’s tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio was 10.75% at June 30, 2021, compared to 11.73% at June 30, 2020.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2021 was $35.6 million, compared to $35.9 million reported for the same period of 2020.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, was 3.23% compared to the 3.97% reported at June 30, 2020.

Nonperforming Loans

Nonperforming loans as of June 30, 2021, were $20.0 million versus $23.0 million as of June 30, 2020. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans and leases was 0.78% as of June 30, 2021, versus 0.83% as of June 30, 2020.

Credit Loss Provision

The provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2021, was $(2.20) million compared to the $2.97 million provision for the second quarter of 2020. In the first three quarters of 2020 the provision was calculated using the incurred loss basis. Beginning in the fourth quarter 2020, the provision was calculated using the current expected credit loss accounting standard.

Net Charge-Offs/Recoveries

In the second quarter of 2021 net recoveries were $152 thousand compared to net charge-offs of $743 thousand in the same period of 2020.

Allowance for Credit Losses

In March 2020 due to the uncertainty surrounding the global pandemic and as provided by the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act the Corporation elected to delay the implementation of the Current Expected Credit Loss accounting standard. On December 31, 2020 the Corporation adopted ASU 2016-13 (topic 326), “Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments” commonly referenced as the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) model. CECL was retrospectively adopted on January 1, 2020.

The Corporation’s allowance for credit losses as of June 30, 2021, was $44.7 million compared to $23.3 million as of June 30, 2020. The increase is primarily related to the adoption of CECL. The allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans was 1.74% as of June 30, 2021, compared to 0.84% as of June 30, 2020. The allowance as of June 30, 2021 was calculated using CECL. The allowance as of June 30, 2020 was calculated using the incurred loss method.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 was $10.9 and $8.8 million, respectively.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2021, was $28.0 million compared to $26.9 million in 2020.

Efficiency Ratio

The Corporation’s efficiency ratio was 58.75% for the quarter ending June 30, 2021, versus 58.78% for the same period in 2020.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense for the six months ended June 30, 2021, was $7.38 million versus $5.92 million for the same period in 2020. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2021 was 20.02% compared to 19.71% for same period of 2020.

“I am proud of the dedication of our associates in providing sound advice and financial solutions to our customers, as we continue to navigate through COVID-19 and its related issues,” Lowery stated.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 END OF PERIOD BALANCES Assets $ 4,753,308 $ 4,681,216 $ 4,368,112 $ 4,753,308 $ 4,368,112 Deposits $ 3,988,751 $ 3,905,348 $ 3,569,893 $ 3,988,751 $ 3,569,893 Loans, including net deferred loan costs $ 2,568,713 $ 2,646,937 $ 2,777,083 $ 2,568,713 $ 2,777,083 Allowance for Credit Losses $ 44,732 $ 46,776 $ 23,285 $ 44,732 $ 23,285 Total Equity $ 588,163 $ 598,112 $ 590,284 $ 588,163 $ 590,284 Tangible Common Equity (a) $ 501,459 $ 510,981 $ 501,863 $ 501,459 $ 501,863 AVERAGE BALANCES Total Assets $ 4,751,068 $ 4,600,750 $ 4,317,011 $ 4,675,909 $ 4,169,900 Earning Assets $ 4,552,581 $ 4,404,109 $ 3,720,477 $ 4,478,345 $ 3,673,078 Investments $ 1,244,551 $ 1,133,439 $ 989,545 $ 1,188,995 $ 989,034 Loans $ 2,619,887 $ 2,640,291 $ 2,727,820 $ 2,630,089 $ 2,682,428 Total Deposits $ 3,981,243 $ 3,816,705 $ 3,526,529 $ 3,898,974 $ 3,398,578 Interest-Bearing Deposits $ 3,173,782 $ 3,059,290 $ 2,858,594 $ 3,116,536 $ 2,798,994 Interest-Bearing Liabilities $ 101,594 $ 110,448 $ 121,791 $ 106,021 $ 114,317 Total Equity $ 600,599 $ 600,669 $ 591,522 $ 600,634 $ 580,609 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Net Interest Income $ 35,628 $ 34,913 $ 35,895 $ 70,541 $ 72,245 Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent (b) $ 36,719 $ 35,959 $ 36,962 $ 72,678 $ 74,371 Provision for Credit Losses $ (2,196 ) $ 452 $ 2,965 $ (1,744 ) $ 5,655 Non-interest Income $ 10,931 $ 9,294 $ 8,776 $ 20,225 $ 17,871 Non-interest Expense $ 27,996 $ 27,639 $ 26,883 $ 55,635 $ 54,437 Net Income $ 16,614 $ 12,877 $ 11,924 $ 29,491 $ 24,105 PER SHARE DATA Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Common Share $ 1.24 $ 0.95 $ 0.87 $ 2.19 $ 1.76 Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share $ 0.53 $ — $ 0.52 $ 0.53 $ 0.52 Book Value Per Common Share $ 45.08 $ 44.2 $ 43.04 $ 45.08 $ 43.04 Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (c) $ 38.31 $ 37.76 $ 36.68 $ 38.43 $ 36.59 Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding 13,414 13,533 13,715 13,473 13,727

(a) Tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible common equity by excluding goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholder's equity.

(b) Net interest income fully tax equivalent is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate net interest income fully tax equivalent by adding back the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income to net interest income. We calculate the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income by dividing tax exempt income by the net of tax rate of 75%.

(c) Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate the factor by dividing average tangible common equity by average shares outstanding. We calculate average tangible common equity by excluding average intangible assets from average shareholder's equity.





Key Ratios Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Return on average assets 1.40 % 1.12 % 1.10 % 1.26 % 1.16 % Return on average common shareholder's equity 11.06 % 8.58 % 8.06 % 9.82 % 8.30 % Efficiency ratio 58.75 % 61.08 % 58.78 % 59.89 % 59.02 % Average equity to average assets 12.64 % 13.06 % 13.70 % 12.85 % 13.92 % Net interest margin (a) 3.23 % 3.27 % 3.97 % 3.25 % 4.05 % Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (0.02 ) % 0.11 % 0.11 % 0.04 % 0.17 % Credit loss reserve to loans and leases 1.74 % 1.77 % 0.84 % 1.74 % 0.84 % Credit loss reserve to nonperforming loans 223.46 % 222.64 % 101.12 % 223.46 % 101.12 % Nonperforming loans to loans and leases 0.78 % 0.79 % 0.83 % 0.78 % 0.83 % Tier 1 leverage 10.72 % 11.34 % 11.64 % 10.72 % 11.64 % Risk-based capital - Tier 1 17.15 % 16.17 % 15.44 % 17.15 % 15.44 %

(a) Net interest margin is calculated on a tax equivalent basis.





Asset Quality Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Accruing loans and leases past due 30-89 days $ 9,430 $ 8,373 $ 15,358 $ 9,430 $ 15,358 Accruing loans and leases past due 90 days or more $ 1,202 $ 2,001 $ 4,438 $ 1,202 $ 4,438 Nonaccrual loans and leases $ 14,356 $ 14,545 $ 14,634 $ 14,356 $ 14,634 Total troubled debt restructuring $ 4,460 $ 4,464 $ 3,899 $ 4,460 $ 3,899 Other real estate owned $ 989 $ 942 $ 3,577 $ 989 $ 3,577 Nonperforming loans and other real estate owned $ 21,007 $ 21,952 $ 26,548 $ 21,007 $ 26,548 Total nonperforming assets $ 24,272 $ 25,280 $ 29,493 $ 24,272 $ 29,493 Gross charge-offs $ 1,151 $ 2,338 $ 1,540 $ 3,489 $ 4,444 Recoveries $ 1,303 $ 1,610 $ 797 $ 2,913 $ 2,131 Net charge-offs/(recoveries) $ (152 ) $ 728 $ 743 $ 576 $ 2,313





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 677,862 $ 657,470 Federal funds sold 516 301 Securities available-for-sale 1,219,625 1,020,744 Loans: Commercial 1,521,707 1,521,711 Residential 564,859 604,652 Consumer 482,147 479,750 2,568,713 2,606,113 (Less) plus: Net deferred loan costs 2,241 4,181 Allowance for credit losses (44,732 ) (47,052 ) 2,526,222 2,563,242 Restricted stock 14,825 14,812 Accrued interest receivable 15,103 16,957 Premises and equipment, net 63,895 62,063 Bank-owned life insurance 106,560 95,849 Goodwill 78,592 78,592 Other intangible assets 8,112 8,972 Other real estate owned 989 1,012 Other assets 41,007 37,530 TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,753,308 $ 4,557,544 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 780,528 $ 732,694 Interest-bearing: Certificates of deposit exceeding the FDIC insurance limits 77,647 107,764 Other interest-bearing deposits 3,130,576 2,915,487 3,988,751 3,755,945 Short-term borrowings 98,525 116,061 FHLB advances 5,888 5,859 Other liabilities 71,981 82,687 TOTAL LIABILITIES 4,165,145 3,960,552 Shareholders’ equity Common stock, $.125 stated value per share; Authorized shares-40,000,000 Issued shares-16,096,313 in 2021 and 16,075,154 in 2020 Outstanding shares-13,048,229 in 2021 and 13,558,511 in 2020 2,008 2,007 Additional paid-in capital 141,240 140,820 Retained earnings 543,595 521,103 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) 1,412 9,764 Less: Treasury shares at cost-3,048,084 in 2021 and 2,516,643 in 2020 (100,092 ) (76,702 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 588,163 596,992 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 4,753,308 $ 4,557,544





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)