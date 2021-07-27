checkAd

Siltronic to Spend EUR 150 Million More Capex This Year; Net Cash Flow to Decline

Autor: PLX AI
27.07.2021, 16:31  |  34   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Siltronic adjusts forecast based on approval of greenfield investment at its site in Singapore.Siltronic capex is expected to raise from EUR 250 million to around EUR 400 million in 2021Siltronic now expects a decline in net cash flow …

  • (PLX AI) – Siltronic adjusts forecast based on approval of greenfield investment at its site in Singapore.
  • Siltronic capex is expected to raise from EUR 250 million to around EUR 400 million in 2021
  • Siltronic now expects a decline in net cash flow compared to 2020, but it expects to stay slightly positive
  • Siltronic has decided to build a second 300 mm fab at its site in Singapore
  • Capex for this project will be around EUR 2 billion until the end of 2024
  • Furthermore, it was decided to expand Siltronic's German site in Freiberg which will increase crystal pulling and expitaxy capacities
