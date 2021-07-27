checkAd

Dassault Systèmes Availability of the 2021 Half-Year Financial Report

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.07.2021, 16:45  |  14   |   |   

Availability of Dassault Systèmes’

2021 Half-Year Financial Report

(IFRS Half-Year Consolidated Condensed Financial Statements)

Vélizy-Villacoublay, France – July 27, 2021Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #14003TT8, DSY.PA), the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, world leader in 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions announces the availability to the public and the filing of its Half-Year Financial Report as of June 30, 2021 with the French Autorité des marchés financiers. The half-year condensed consolidated financial statements included in this report are established in accordance with the IFRS standards.

This Half-Year Financial Report is available on Dassault Systèmes’ website at https://investor.3ds.com/regulated-information/periodic-information.

Hard Copies of the Half-Year Financial Report are also available upon request at Dassault Systèmes’ headquarters, 10 rue Marcel Dassault – CS 40501, 78946 Vélizy-Villacoublay cedex, France.

###

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating ‘virtual twin experience’ of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production.
Dassault Systèmes’ 20,000 employees are bringing value to more than 290,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

2021 Dassault Systèmes. All rights reserved. 3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass icon, the 3DS logo, CATIA, BIOVIA, GEOVIA, SOLIDWORKS, 3DVIA, ENOVIA, EXALEAD, NETVIBES, MEDIDATA, CENTRIC PLM, 3DEXCITE, SIMULIA, DELMIA, and IFWE are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a French “société européenne” (Versailles Commercial Register # B 322 306 440), or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are owned by their respective owners. Use of any Dassault Systèmes or its subsidiaries trademarks is subject to their express written approval.

Dassault Systèmes/Investors Relation 
François-José BORDONADO        
Béatrix MARTINEZ                

+33 (0)1 61 62 69 24

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dassault Systèmes Availability of the 2021 Half-Year Financial Report Availability of Dassault Systèmes’ 2021 Half-Year Financial Report (IFRS Half-Year Consolidated Condensed Financial Statements) Vélizy-Villacoublay, France – July 27, 2021 — Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #14003TT8, DSY.PA), the 3DEXPERIENCE …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Sodexo enters into exclusive negotiations to combine its childcare activities with those of the ...
Idorsia announces financial results for the first half 2021 – Building momentum towards becoming ...
Tri Capital Opportunities Corp. Provides Update on Proposed Name Change and Qualifying Transaction
PRESS RELEASE: BIGBEN: Q1 2021/22 Sales
ERYTECH to Participate in the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Q2-21 and H1-21 Results
JCDecaux wins a 10-year contract for advertising bus shelters in the city of Antwerp (Belgium)
LVMH delivers record first half performance
FOBI AI Signs LOI To Acquire US Based Qples Online Coupon And Advertising Platform. Fully ...
Titel
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board