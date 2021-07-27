Highly configurable, open platform ensures agility in carrier network infrastructure
Hoofddorp, Netherlands (ots/PRNewswire) - Delta Electronics, a global leader in
power and thermal management solutions, has announced a networking collaboration
with RtBrick to create the world's first disaggregated OpenBNG (Broadband
Network Gateway) platform. Acting as the link between subscribers and the
Internet, the OpenBNG hardware offers telecom providers increased agility -
which is missing from today's monolithic, vendor-locked BNG hardware - when
responding to growing demand from subscribers. Delta's OpenBNG platform is based
upon Broadcom's Qumran2c open networking hardware ASIC and complemented by a
modular software concept delivered by RtBrick. Furthermore, it reflects the
changing role of BNGs in some network configurations which also sees them
handling authentication, authorisation, accounting (AAA), security policies,
subscriber access and management, along with Quality of Service (QoS) functions.
"I am most proud of the simple and clean-cut design Delta's networking R&D team
has applied to the Qumran2c (Q2C) platform. They've managed to integrate all the
foreseeable BNG capabilities, especially those related to timing and
deep-buffering. This Q2C platform completes the necessary groundwork for
delivering the robust OpenBNG equipment that telecom providers are looking for,"
said Winnie Lin, Hardware Director for Delta Networks Infrastructure Business
Unit.
"Running RtBrick's BNG software on Delta's new Q2C platform is an important step
forward because it is the first time carriers are able to take advantage of this
powerful new chipset to deliver broadband services," added Hannes Gredler, CTO
at RtBrick. "Operators are looking for more choices and flexibility. This is a
great example of how operators can pick and choose the best software and
hardware independently of each other to build their networks."
Reconstructing telecom networks
Today's telecom providers rely on large, monolithic platforms from their
suppliers to implement carrier network infrastructure. Such legacy equipment has
increasingly proven to be too costly in recent years and lacks the flexibility
needed to respond to rapidly growing subscriber and bandwidth demands. OpenBNG,
as defined by the Telecom Infra Project (TIP), aims to devise a common open
platform which leverages open APIs and Zero-Touch Provisioning (ZTP) to enable
external components to interact with the devices.
The proposed disaggregated approach leverages modular software running on open
hardware. As a result, telecom operators avoid vendor lock-in, thereby
benefiting from a vibrant hardware and software supplier market in an open
eco-system. In turn, they will be able to respond rapidly to market needs,
