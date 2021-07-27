Highly configurable, open platform ensures agility in carrier network infrastructure

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

Hoofddorp, Netherlands (ots/PRNewswire) - Delta Electronics, a global leader inpower and thermal management solutions, has announced a networking collaborationwith RtBrick to create the world's first disaggregated OpenBNG (BroadbandNetwork Gateway) platform. Acting as the link between subscribers and theInternet, the OpenBNG hardware offers telecom providers increased agility -which is missing from today's monolithic, vendor-locked BNG hardware - whenresponding to growing demand from subscribers. Delta's OpenBNG platform is basedupon Broadcom's Qumran2c open networking hardware ASIC and complemented by amodular software concept delivered by RtBrick. Furthermore, it reflects thechanging role of BNGs in some network configurations which also sees themhandling authentication, authorisation, accounting (AAA), security policies,subscriber access and management, along with Quality of Service (QoS) functions."I am most proud of the simple and clean-cut design Delta's networking R&D teamhas applied to the Qumran2c (Q2C) platform. They've managed to integrate all theforeseeable BNG capabilities, especially those related to timing anddeep-buffering. This Q2C platform completes the necessary groundwork fordelivering the robust OpenBNG equipment that telecom providers are looking for,"said Winnie Lin, Hardware Director for Delta Networks Infrastructure BusinessUnit."Running RtBrick's BNG software on Delta's new Q2C platform is an important stepforward because it is the first time carriers are able to take advantage of thispowerful new chipset to deliver broadband services," added Hannes Gredler, CTOat RtBrick. "Operators are looking for more choices and flexibility. This is agreat example of how operators can pick and choose the best software andhardware independently of each other to build their networks."Reconstructing telecom networksToday's telecom providers rely on large, monolithic platforms from theirsuppliers to implement carrier network infrastructure. Such legacy equipment hasincreasingly proven to be too costly in recent years and lacks the flexibilityneeded to respond to rapidly growing subscriber and bandwidth demands. OpenBNG,as defined by the Telecom Infra Project (TIP), aims to devise a common openplatform which leverages open APIs and Zero-Touch Provisioning (ZTP) to enableexternal components to interact with the devices.The proposed disaggregated approach leverages modular software running on openhardware. As a result, telecom operators avoid vendor lock-in, therebybenefiting from a vibrant hardware and software supplier market in an openeco-system. In turn, they will be able to respond rapidly to market needs,