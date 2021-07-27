SMART Modular Technologies Announces New DDR5 Industrial Grade Modules

SMART Modular Technologies , Inc. (“SMART”), a SMART Global Holdings, Inc . company (NASDAQ: SGH ) and a global leader in memory solutions, solid-state drives and hybrid storage products, announces the introduction of new DDR5 modules that feature enhanced endurance and stability for industrial applications. These new DRAM modules combine the advanced technology of DDR5 with SMART Modular’s unique, rigorous test processes.

SMART Modular Technologies announces new DDR5 DRAM modules that feature enhanced endurance and stability for industrial applications. (Photo: Business Wire)

SMART applies its stringent testing processes to ensure reliable operation at industrial-grade temperatures (-40°C to +85°C). Customized SMART test programs and test flows combined with specialized burn-in equipment are used to screen out DRAM components that are likely to fail under temperature stress, resulting in modules that exhibit some of the lowest DPPM rates in the industry. SMART’s industrial-grade modules are 100 percent system tested at high speeds, starting with a cold boot at -40°C and ramping to +85°C ambient operation. High-utilization customized testing software fully stresses all cells in the DRAM through the complete temperature cycle.

“SMART applies all of its proven industrial-grade feature sets, including burn-in, conformal coating, anti-sulfur resisters and other processes to these new modules,” states Arthur Sainio, director of product marketing at SMART Modular Technologies. “These added features ensure that our DDR5 modules can operate reliably in the harshest operating environments.”

For additional reliability, SMART also offers its SMART ARC (Anti-vibration Retention Clamp), a locking retention device explicitly designed to secure memory modules used in operating environments that require maximum stabilization in the field.

SMART DDR5 industrial-grade modules provide twice the performance of DDR4 while improving power efficiency. This is accomplished with an on-DIMM 12V voltage regulator (PMIC) and dual-channel DIMM topology for higher channel efficiency. With industrial performance and testing, these modules are well-suited for a wide variety of applications, including single-board computers used in industrial and defense applications, base stations and telecom equipment exposed to outdoor elements, as well as densely configured computing applications with limited airflow.

SMART’s DDR5 industrial-grade modules include unbuffered and registered DIMMs in 16GB, 32GB and 64GB densities, and unbuffered and ECC SODIMMs in 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB densities.

For more information, visit www.smartm.com.

