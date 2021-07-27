checkAd

Keysight, Xilinx and Cisco Showcase Solutions that Support Smooth Migration from 4G LTE Networks to 5G Open RAN

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.07.2021, 17:00  |  27   |   |   

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced it joined forces with Xilinx, Inc. and Cisco to showcase fronthaul solutions that support a smooth migration path from traditional 4G LTE networks to 5G open radio access networks (O-RAN).

Multi-vendor radio access network (RAN) deployments based on open standard interfaces defined by the O-RAN Alliance require thorough end-to-end validation across radio frequency (RF) and protocol domains, as well as from the physical to the application layer. Keysight offers integrated hardware and software O-RAN solutions that enable a diverse ecosystem of vendors and mobile operators to quickly verify performance, interoperability and compliance to the O-RAN specification of each network element and end-to-end.

“Keysight is working with Xilinx and Cisco to support the development of 4G and 5G solutions that share the same fronthaul network, enabling mobile operators to cost-effectively migrate to 5G open RAN deployments,” said Giampaolo Tardioli, vice president and general manager of Keysight's network access group. “Our demonstration underscores the robustness of O-RAN specifications by bringing together Keysight Open RAN Architect solutions with Xilinx’s O-RAN compliant radio unit (O-RU) and Cisco’s fronthaul gateway, supporting both common public radio interface (CPRI) and O-RAN fronthaul interfaces.”

Keysight’s S5040A Open RAN Studio Player and Capture Appliance, is a hardware platform that constructs, plays, captures and measures O-RAN traffic over fronthaul Ethernet interfaces. During the recent Mobile World Congress (MWC 21), Keysight revealed a video demonstration, which combined this instrument-grade test and measurement tool with Keysight’s PathWave Signal Generation (Signal Studio), PathWave Vector Signal Analysis (89600 VSA) and Open RAN Studio software to emulate a distributed unit (O-DU), capture O-RAN uplink communications and validate an O-RU’s functional operation and performance.

“The promise of 5G Open RAN includes flexibility, scalability and interoperability amongst vendors to ultimately ensure an easier path for system deployment,” said Gilles Garcia, senior director, Wired and Wireless Business at Xilinx. “Our collaboration with Keysight and Cisco is delivering on that promise and by using a Xilinx world-class O-RAN radio unit, the integration is also seamless as well as delivering the performance that operators require.”

“Cisco is greatly invested in O-RAN standards because of the many benefits provided to the industry through open interfaces and a software-based system architecture,” said Kishen Mangat, vice president of Business Development, ORAN at Cisco. “The collaboration with Keysight and Xilinx shown in the MWC 21 video demonstrates that as operators move away from legacy proprietary implementations to open, virtual RAN, they will have the ability to deploy more secure, efficient and competitive radio access networks that are able to support 5G advanced services and beyond.”

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Keysight Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Keysight, Xilinx and Cisco Showcase Solutions that Support Smooth Migration from 4G LTE Networks to 5G Open RAN Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced it joined forces with Xilinx, Inc. and Cisco to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
BrainChip Discusses AI’s Positive Impact on the Human Condition With Public Interest Technology ...
Organon and ObsEva Enter Global License Agreement to Develop and Commercialize Ebopiprant (OBE022), ...
REE Automotive to Ring the Opening Bell at Nasdaq on July 27th
CARMAT Announces the First Human Implant of its Aeson Artificial Heart in Germany
Starbucks and Nestlé to Bring Ready-to-Drink Coffee Beverages to Southeast Asia, Oceania and Latin ...
XPeng P7 Achieves 5-Star Safety Rating in China’s Latest C-NCAP Safety Test
Intel Accelerates Process and Packaging Innovations
Organic Garage to Host Annual General Shareholders Meeting on July 28, 2021
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
26.07.21Keysight First to Gain Global Certification Forum Approval of Test Cases for Validating 5G New Radio mmWave Devices in Standalone Mode
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21Keysight Expands eCommerce Offering; Adds New Software Bundles
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21Keysight PathWave Software Selected by Menlo Micro to Reduce Design Cycle for New Radio Frequency Microelectromechanical Switch
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21Keysight Technologies Honored as Overall Winner of Employee Experience Awards 2021 Malaysia from Human Resources Online
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21Keysight’s Test Solutions Selected by DEKRA to Verify 5G, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Devices in Compliance to Regulatory Standards
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21Keysight Brings Keysight Open RAN Architect (KORA) to AWS Outposts
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.07.21Keysight and Qualcomm First to Achieve 10 Gbps Data Connection Using 5G New Radio Dual Connectivity
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.06.21Keysight’s 5G Technology Speeds Development of Virtualized Open RAN Architectures and Delivery of Wireless Broadband Services
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.06.21Keysight, TIM and JMA Wireless Join Forces to Showcase O-RAN Technology at Mobile World Congress 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.06.21Keysight Massively Parallel Board Test System Selected by LACROIX
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten