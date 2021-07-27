checkAd

EnBW International Finance B.V. Half-yearly report

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.07.2021, 17:00  |  22   |   |   


EnBW International Finance B.V.: Half-yearly report

EnBW International Finance B.V.: Half-yearly report 2021 In accordance with the Transparency Directive (Directive 2004/109/EC), as amended by the Transparency Directive Amending Directive (Directive 2013/50/EU), and following the choice of EnBW International Finance B.V. for The Netherlands as Home Member State, EnBW International Finance B.V. hereby informs that the half-year financial reports for the period 1 January 2021 till 30 June 2021 have been filed on 27 July 2021 with the Autoriteit Financiële Markten (AFM) in The Netherlands and are available on the internet site: 
https://www.enbw.com/media/downloadcenter/quarterly-statements/halbjah ...





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EnBW International Finance B.V. Half-yearly report EnBW International Finance B.V.: Half-yearly report EnBW International Finance B.V.: Half-yearly report 2021 In accordance with the Transparency Directive (Directive 2004/109/EC), as amended by the Transparency Directive Amending Directive …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Sodexo enters into exclusive negotiations to combine its childcare activities with those of the ...
Idorsia announces financial results for the first half 2021 – Building momentum towards becoming ...
Tri Capital Opportunities Corp. Provides Update on Proposed Name Change and Qualifying Transaction
PRESS RELEASE: BIGBEN: Q1 2021/22 Sales
ERYTECH to Participate in the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Q2-21 and H1-21 Results
JCDecaux wins a 10-year contract for advertising bus shelters in the city of Antwerp (Belgium)
LVMH delivers record first half performance
FOBI AI Signs LOI To Acquire US Based Qples Online Coupon And Advertising Platform. Fully ...
Titel
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board