EnBW International Finance B.V. Half-yearly report
EnBW International Finance B.V.: Half-yearly report 2021 In accordance with the Transparency Directive (Directive 2004/109/EC), as amended by the Transparency Directive
Amending Directive (Directive 2013/50/EU), and following the choice of EnBW International Finance B.V. for The Netherlands as Home Member State, EnBW International Finance B.V. hereby informs that
the half-year financial reports for the period 1 January 2021 till 30 June 2021 have been filed on 27 July 2021 with the Autoriteit Financiële Markten (AFM) in The Netherlands and are available on
the internet site:
https://www.enbw.com/media/downloadcenter/quarterly-statements/halbjah ...
