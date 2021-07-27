checkAd

Photo Release — Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Kimberly Lebak as New President and General Manager of N3B Joint Venture

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.07.2021, 17:00  |  24   |   |   

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) announced today that Kimberly Lebak of its Technical Solutions division has been named president and general manager of HII Nuclear-led joint venture Newport News Nuclear BWXT-Los Alamos (N3B).

As president and general manager of N3B, Lebak is responsible for managing the 10-year, $1.4 billion Los Alamos legacy cleanup contract for the U.S. Department of Energy Environmental Management’s Los Alamos Field Office.

“Kim is well known from her numerous senior executive contributions in government, as well as her superior performance as an integral member of HII’s Nuclear and Environmental Services leadership team and as N3B’s environmental remediation program manager,” said Michael Lempke, president of HII’s Nuclear and Environmental Services business group and chairman of N3B’s board of managers. “I have every confidence that Kim will skillfully fill the role of N3B president and general manager.”

A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/file/kimberly_lebak.

Lebak joined HII in 2018 after serving nearly 30 years in the DOE. From 2014 to 2017 as manager of the National Nuclear Security Administration Los Alamos Field Office, Lebak directly oversaw federal operations at the Los Alamos National Laboratory. She is the recipient of the Distinguished Presidential Rank Award, which recognizes high-performing senior career employees for sustained extraordinary accomplishment, of which only 1% of the senior executive service workforce is selected.

Lebak earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from West Virginia University and a master’s degree in environmental engineering and science from Clemson University.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, and nuclear and environmental services. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 41,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

Contact:

Phoebe Richards
Phoebe.Richards@hii-co.com
(757) 688-8077





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Photo Release — Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Kimberly Lebak as New President and General Manager of N3B Joint Venture NEWPORT NEWS, Va., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) announced today that Kimberly Lebak of its Technical Solutions division has been named president and general manager of HII Nuclear-led joint venture …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Sodexo enters into exclusive negotiations to combine its childcare activities with those of the ...
Idorsia announces financial results for the first half 2021 – Building momentum towards becoming ...
Tri Capital Opportunities Corp. Provides Update on Proposed Name Change and Qualifying Transaction
PRESS RELEASE: BIGBEN: Q1 2021/22 Sales
ERYTECH to Participate in the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Q2-21 and H1-21 Results
JCDecaux wins a 10-year contract for advertising bus shelters in the city of Antwerp (Belgium)
LVMH delivers record first half performance
FOBI AI Signs LOI To Acquire US Based Qples Online Coupon And Advertising Platform. Fully ...
Titel
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board