checkAd

H&E Equipment Services Announces 2021 Second Quarter Earnings and Conference Call Date

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.07.2021, 17:00  |  23   |   |   

BATON ROUGE, La., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEES) today announced that it will release its 2021 second quarter financial results before the market on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.  The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss second quarter results on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).  To listen to the call, participants should dial 877-317-6789 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.  A telephonic replay will become available after 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on August 3, 2021, and will continue through August 10, 2021, by dialing 877-344-7529 and entering the confirmation code 10158067.

The live broadcast of H&E Equipment Services’ quarterly conference call will be available online at www.he-equipment.com on August 3, 2021, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) and will continue to be available for 30 days.  Related presentation materials will be posted to the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s web site at www.he-equipment.com prior to the call.  The presentation materials will be in Adobe Acrobat format.

About H&E Equipment Services, Inc.
The Company is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with 105 full-service facilities throughout the West Coast, Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast, Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions of the United States.  The Company is focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment and rents, sells, and provides parts and service support for four core categories of specialized equipment: (1) hi-lift or aerial platform equipment; (2) cranes; (3) earthmoving equipment; and (4) material handling equipment.  By providing equipment rental, sales, and on-site parts, repair, and maintenance functions under one roof, the Company is a one-stop provider for its customers' varied equipment needs.  This full service approach provides the Company with multiple points of customer contact, enabling it to maintain a high quality rental fleet, as well as an effective distribution channel for fleet disposal and provides cross-selling opportunities among its new and used equipment sales, rentals, parts sales, and service operations. 

CONTACT: Contacts:

Leslie S. Magee
Chief Financial Officer
225-298-5261
lmagee@he-equipment.com

Jeffrey L. Chastain
Vice President of Investor Relations 
225-952-2308
jchastain@he-equipment.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

H&E Equipment Services Announces 2021 Second Quarter Earnings and Conference Call Date BATON ROUGE, La., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEES) today announced that it will release its 2021 second quarter financial results before the market on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.  The Company will also hold …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Sodexo enters into exclusive negotiations to combine its childcare activities with those of the ...
Idorsia announces financial results for the first half 2021 – Building momentum towards becoming ...
Tri Capital Opportunities Corp. Provides Update on Proposed Name Change and Qualifying Transaction
PRESS RELEASE: BIGBEN: Q1 2021/22 Sales
ERYTECH to Participate in the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Q2-21 and H1-21 Results
JCDecaux wins a 10-year contract for advertising bus shelters in the city of Antwerp (Belgium)
LVMH delivers record first half performance
FOBI AI Signs LOI To Acquire US Based Qples Online Coupon And Advertising Platform. Fully ...
Titel
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board