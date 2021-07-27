Next Frontier Brands Expands Leadership Roster, Appoints Retail Industry Veteran Bill Wafford as Chief Financial Officer

"Bill Wafford is a highly respected financial leader with a long track record of success with Fortune 500 companies," said Joseph C. Magnacca, President and Chief Executive Officer of Next Frontier Brands. "He will be a key part of our global strategy as we scale our business and drive margin expansion while simultaneously investing in strategic initiatives."

BOULDER, Colo., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Frontier Brands, an international consumer packaged goods company with a focus on beverage and wellness products, today announced the appointment of Bill Wafford as its Chief Financial Officer, effective July 26, 2021.

Previously in his career, Wafford was the Chief Financial Officer of JCPenney, and was the Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of Vitamin Shoppe. He also served as a Partner in the Advisory Practice group of KPMG LLP, and was a Vice President of Finance at Walgreens.

Wafford will report to Magnacca and will become a member of the company's executive team. Wafford will be responsible for all aspects of the company's financial strategy and operations, including accounting and financial reporting, investor relations, mergers and acquisitions, treasury and capital planning, investments, risk management, tax, budgeting and planning, and procurement.

"I am thrilled to be joining Next Frontier Brands and its team of world-class executives," said Wafford. "Given its platform of CPG brands, global distribution footprint and proprietary technology, I believe there is a tremendous opportunity for revenue growth and free cash flow generation for Next Frontier Brands."

About Next Frontier Brands

Next Frontier Brands is an international consumer packaged goods company with a focus on beverage and wellness products. Next Frontier Brands currently owns 10 beverage and wellness brands, with six additional brand acquisitions pending. Our beverage brands include products in the distilled alcoholic spirits, distilled non-alcoholic spirits, wine, coffee and superfood categories. Our wellness brands include products in the topical and sublingual categories. We are headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, with additional offices in London, England; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; and Auckland, New Zealand.

