The Future of Women's Sports Is in Our Hands Secret Deodorant Launches "Just #WatchMe" Campaign to Empower and Support Girls and Women Athletes Nationwide

By age 14, girls drop out of sports 2X the rate of boys,[1] and by age 17, 51% of girls will quit.1 This summer, Secret aims to change this alarming reality through their Just #WatchMe campaign, a series of activations across print, social, digital, and in-person spaces to drive funding, representation and visibility for women’s sports at every age group.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210727005833/en/

Secret Deodorant Partners with the Women’s Sports Foundation to Encourage Everyone to Support and Watch Women Athletes Compete at the Highest Level with Just #WatchMe Viewing Party in Central Park. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Secret Deodorant)

Secret recognizes the importance and impact being seen and supported can have on marginalized communities that are oftentimes ignored. It begins by encouraging all of us in society to show up and watch women compete in sports every day from the big stage to our local communities. That’s because by performing the simple act of just watching, we can do our part to collectively improve sports for ALL girls and women to erase the stigmas and inequities that often lead to dropping out.

“We all contribute to the biases women athletes face every day,” said Kate DiCarlo, Senior Director of Communications for Personal Care at Procter & Gamble. “However, we all possess the ability to take meaningful action to ensure girls stay in the game. By partnering with the Women’s Sports Foundation, Secret continues our investment in girls to ensure the next generation of athletes feel seen, supported, and empowered through our #WatchMe donation. Secret encourages everyone to ask the girls and women in their lives how we can support them, knowing something as simple as showing up to watch her play can change her trajectory in both sports and life.”

Secret’s Just #WatchMe campaign is about impacting girls’ sports at the grassroots level. As part of Secret’s $1 Million commitment to support gender equality, the brand is pledging $150,000, to girls’ sports. In partnership with the Women’s Sports Foundation, the #WatchMe donation will create inclusive and equitable spaces for all girls and women, to further encourage and empower tomorrow’s champions through sport. This partnership helps ensure that the next generation of all girl and women athletes don’t have to sweat feeling supported to play the sports they love.

