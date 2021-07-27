Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

OAK RIDGE, N.C., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (“Oak Ridge”; or the “Company”) (OTCPink: BKOR), the parent company of Bank of Oak Ridge (the “Bank”), announced unaudited financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.65 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, up 20 cents, or 44.4%, from the comparable 2020 period;

Annualized return on average common stockholders’ equity of 14.71% for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 11.61% for the same period in 2020;

Tangible book value per common share of $17.93 as of June 30, 2021, up 12.2%, or $1.95, from $15.98 as of June 30, 2020;

Through June 30, 2021, forgave and recognized remaining unamortized fees and associated costs of approximately 68% on the $50.1 million of first round of Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans;

Through the six months ending June 30, 2021, the Bank funded 418 Round 2 PPP loans totaling $28.4 million, the associated fees and origination costs will be recognized as interest income and expense, respectively, over the life of the PPP loans;

Period end loans of $447.3 million, down 0.73% (1.46% annualized), or $3.3 million from $450.6 million as of December 31, 2020;

Period end allowance for loan losses of $4.5 million, down 16.8%, from $5.5 million on December 31, 2020;

Nonperforming assets of $3.1 million, down 9.2% from $3.5 million on December 31, 2020;

Period end deposits of $495.2 million, up 8.7%, or $39.5 million from $455.7 million as of December 31, 2020.

Through the six months ending June 30, 2021, the Bank retired $8 million in short term borrowings and $5.6 million in subordinated debentures.

Named to American Banker magazine’s Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts. The ranking is based on a company’s three-year average return on average equity (ROAE) through December 31, 2020. This is the fifth consecutive year the Company has been named to the prestigious list.



Tom Wayne, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, reported, “I am extremely pleased with our strong performance in the second quarter of 2021, and very proud of our Bank’s support of the local community through our continued participation in the PPP program in 2021. I am thankful to have our experienced team of bankers and a supportive board of directors as we address future challenges and opportunities.”

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of common stock is payable on September 3, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 20, 2021. “We are pleased to pay another quarterly cash dividend to our stockholders,” said Mr. Wayne. “Paying stockholders a portion of our earnings reflects our continuing commitment to enhance stockholder value.”

The Bank adopted the 9% community bank leverage ratio (“CBLR”) requirement as of June 30, 2020. As of June 30, 2021, the Bank’s CBLR was 9.53%, up from 9.37% on December 31, 2020. As of June 30, 2021, the Company’s stockholders’ equity was $47.9 million, up 7.7%, from $44.5 million on December 31, 2020.

With respect to the consolidated statement of operations for the three months ended June 30, 2021, net interest income was $5.1 million, compared to $4.4 million during the same period in 2020. For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the net interest margin was 3.79% compared to 3.60% for the same period in 2020, an increase of 19 basis points. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, net interest income was $10.7 million, compared to $8.4 million during the same period in 2020. The net interest margin was 4.02% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 3.58% for the same period in 2020, an increase of 44 basis points.

The Company recorded no provision for loan losses for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to a provision of $489,000 for the same period in 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company recorded a negative provision of $112,000 compared with a provision of $1.6 million for the same period in 2020. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.02% on June 30, 2021, compared to 1.21% on December 31, 2020. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans not including PPP loans was 1.13% on June 30, 2021, compared to 1.35% as of December 31, 2020. The decrease in the allowance for loan losses in 2021 was largely the result of the Company decreasing the qualitative factors in its allowance for loan loss model due to the improving overall economic outlook and specifically related to the economic effects COVID-19. Nonperforming assets represented 0.55% of total assets on June 30, 2021, compared to 0.64% on December 31, 2020.

Noninterest income totaled $659,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared with $946,000 for the same period in 2020, a decrease of $287,000 or 30.3%. The biggest contributor to the decrease was a gain on sale of SBA loans (not PPP loans) of $261,000 in the second quarter of 2020 and no such gains in the comparable period in 2021. Noninterest income totaled $1.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared with $1.6 million for the same period in 2020, a decrease of $290,000 or 17.9%. The biggest contributor to the decrease was the above-mentioned sale of SBA loans in the comparable period in 2020.

Noninterest expense totaled $3.6 million in the three months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $263,000, or 7.8%, from the same period in 2020. The increase was driven by higher employee salaries which increased by $296,000 compared to the prior period. Annual merit increases effective January 1, 2021, higher 2021 incentive payments, and higher 2020 deferred loan origination expense contributed to the increase in salaries. Noninterest expense totaled $7.4 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $672,000, or 10.0%, from 2020. The increase was driven by higher employee salaries which increased by $602,000 compared to the prior period. Annual merit increases effective January 1, 2021, higher 2021 incentive payments, and higher 2020 deferred loan origination expense contributed to the salary increase.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc.

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCPink: BKOR) is the holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge. Bank of Oak Ridge delivers personal attention and convenience for every client. Substantially all the Bank’s employees are stockholders in Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. through their participation in the Bank’s Employee Stock Ownership Plan. We are proud of our many accolades and awards, including seven “Best Bank in the Triad” wins, “Triad’s Top Workplace” finalist, “Triad’s Healthiest Employer” winner and a 2016 Better Business Bureau “Torch Award” winner. We offer a complete range of banking services for individuals and businesses. Bank of Oak Ridge is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

Forward-looking Information

This earnings release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate” and “believe,” variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, (1) competition in the Company’s markets, (2) changes in the interest rate environment, (3) general national, regional or local economic conditions may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and the possible impairment of collectability of loans, (4) legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in accounting standards, (5) significant changes in the federal and state legal and regulatory environment and tax laws, and (6) the impact of changes in monetary and fiscal policies, laws, rules and regulations. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of June 30, 2021 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2020 (Audited)

2021 2020 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 11,047 $ 9,354 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 41,168 11,994 Total cash and cash equivalents 52,215 21,348 Securities available-for-sale 46,852 46,357 Securities held-to-maturity 480 564 Restricted stock, at cost 1,313 1,806 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $4,544 at period end 2021 and $5,458 at year end 2020 442,764 445,127 Property and equipment, net 10,367 10,632 Accrued interest receivable 2,061 2,412 Bank owned life insurance 5,972 5,930 Right-of-use assets – operating leases 1,795 1,990 Other assets 5,519 4,464 Total assets $ 569,338 $ 540,630 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 114,061 $ 94,227 Interest-bearing 381,165 361,510 Total deposits 495,226 455,737 Short-term borrowings - 8,000 Long-term borrowings 816 952 Junior subordinated notes related to trust preferred securities 8,248 8,248 Subordinated debentures 9,843 15,484 Lease liabilities – operating leases 1,795 1,990 Accrued interest payable 121 140 Other liabilities 5,380 5,604 Total liabilities 521,429 496,155 Stockholders’ equity Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 2,672,620 issued and outstanding at period end 2021 and 2,639,345 at year end 2020 25,261 25,013 Retained earnings 19,201 15,771 Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,447 3,691 Total stockholders’ equity 47,909 44,475 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 569,338 $ 540,630

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

Six and three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands except per share data)

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest and dividend income Loans and fees on loans $ 5,440 $ 5,221 $ 11,316 $ 10,145 Interest on deposits in banks 7 3 10 68 Restricted stock dividends 20 25 40 41 Taxable investment securities 328 317 684 615 Total interest and dividend income 5,795 5,566 12,050 10,869 Interest expense Deposits 342 854 723 1,914 Short-term and long-term debt 330 265 646 538 Total interest expense 672 1,119 1,369 2,452 Net interest income 5,123 4,447 10,681 8,417 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses - 489 (112) 1,629 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 5,123 3,958 10,793 6,788 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts 120 128 254 309 Brokerage commissions on mortgage loans 55 116 132 198 Insurance commissions 88 88 208 172 Gain on sale of SBA loans - 261 - 261 Debit and credit card interchange income 293 278 547 521 Income earned on bank owned life insurance 21 23 42 47 Other service charges and fees 82 52 146 111 Total noninterest income 659 946 1,329 1,619 Noninterest expense Salaries 1,637 1,341 3,490 2,888 Employee benefits 271 229 565 501 Occupancy 243 217 530 452 Equipment 268 248 545 493 Data and item processing 429 581 875 1,093 Professional and advertising 271 148 428 314 Stationary and supplies 58 19 97 52 Net cost of foreclosed assets - - - - Impairment loss on securities 18 22 28 22 Telecommunications 96 104 190 182 FDIC assessment 36 74 94 87 Other expense 322 403 550 636 Total noninterest expense 3,649 3,386 7,392 6,720 Income before income taxes 2,133 1,518 4,730 1,687 Income tax expense 413 317 955 314 Net income and income available to common stockholders $ 1,720 $ 1,201 $ 3,775 $ 1,373 Basic income per common share $ 0.65 $ 0.45 $ 1.43 $ 0.52 Diluted income per common share $ 0.65 $ 0.45 $ 1.43 $ 0.52 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 2,643,503 2,644,388 2,648,089 2,639,787 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 2,643,503 2,652,469 2,648,089 2,648,468





Selected Financial Data June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

September

30, 2020

June 30,

2020

March 31,

2020

Return on average common stockholders' equity1 14.71 % 18.45 % 9.17 % 8.50 % 11.61 % 1.68 % Tangible book value per share $ 17.93 $ 17.24 $ 16.86 $ 16.36 $ 15.98 $ 15.22 Return on average assets1 1.20 % 1.49 % 0.73 % 0.64 % 0.92 % 0.14 % Net interest margin1 3.79 % 4.26 % 3.57 % 3.42 % 3.60 % 3.49 % Net interest income to average assets1 3.67 % 4.03 % 3.32 % 3.27 % 3.41 % 3.32 % Efficiency ratio 62.80 % 59.94 % 67.64 % 68.67 % 62.79 % 71.82 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.55 % 0.62 % 0.64 % 0.64 % 0.65 % 0.78 %

1Annualized

