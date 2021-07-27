checkAd

Voice Mobility Completes Shares For Debt Transaction

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Voice Mobility International, Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV:VMY.H), further to the Company's shares for debt settlement as announced on April 23, 2021, the Company has settled $87,160.99 of outstanding …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Voice Mobility International, Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV:VMY.H), further to the Company's shares for debt settlement as announced on April 23, 2021, the Company has settled $87,160.99 of outstanding indebtedness with certain creditors (the "Settlement") through the issuance of 1,245,157 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.07 per share. The common shares issued are subject to a four month hold expiring November 28, 2021.

Early Warning Report

Immediately prior to the Settlement, 652420 B.C. Ltd. ("652420") of 1600 - 609 Granville St., Vancouver, B.C. held 26,000 common shares of the Company, representing 0.65% of its issued and outstanding common shares as constituted prior to the Settlement. As a result of the Settlement, 652420 has ownership and direction or control over 756,157 common shares of the Company, representing 14.42% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

652420 acquired the above-noted common shares for investment purposes. 652420 may in the future take such actions in respect of its holdings in the Company as it may deem appropriate in light of the circumstances then existing, including the purchase of additional securities of the Company through open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions or the sale of all or a portion of its individual holdings in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions to one or more purchasers, subject in each case to applicable securities law.

This news release is issued in accordance with the disclosure requirements of National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, which also requires a report to be filed with the applicable securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities in Canada, which report will contain additional information with respect to the foregoing matters (the "Early Warning Report"). A copy of the Early Warning Report will be filed on SEDAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

Trading in the common shares of the Company will remain halted pending further filings with the Exchange in connection with its proposed acquisition of VM Agritech Limited.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

VOICE MOBILITY INTERNATIONAL, INC.

Scott Ackerman
Email: sackerman@emprisecapital.com
Telephone: (778) 331-8505

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward‐ looking statements". Forward‐looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward‐looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward‐looking statements.

SOURCE: Voice Mobility International, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/657235/Voice-Mobility-Completes-Shares-For- ...

Disclaimer

