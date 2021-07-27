Voice Mobility Completes Shares For Debt Transaction

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Voice Mobility International, Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV:VMY.H), further to the Company's shares for debt settlement as announced on April 23, 2021, the Company has settled $87,160.99 of outstanding …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Voice Mobility International, Inc. (the " Company ") (TSXV:VMY.H), further to the Company's shares for debt settlement as announced on April 23, 2021, the Company has settled $87,160.99 of outstanding indebtedness with certain creditors (the " Settlement ") through the issuance of 1,245,157 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.07 per share. The common shares issued are subject to a four month hold expiring November 28, 2021.

Immediately prior to the Settlement, 652420 B.C. Ltd. ("652420") of 1600 - 609 Granville St., Vancouver, B.C. held 26,000 common shares of the Company, representing 0.65% of its issued and outstanding common shares as constituted prior to the Settlement. As a result of the Settlement, 652420 has ownership and direction or control over 756,157 common shares of the Company, representing 14.42% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

652420 acquired the above-noted common shares for investment purposes. 652420 may in the future take such actions in respect of its holdings in the Company as it may deem appropriate in light of the circumstances then existing, including the purchase of additional securities of the Company through open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions or the sale of all or a portion of its individual holdings in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions to one or more purchasers, subject in each case to applicable securities law.

This news release is issued in accordance with the disclosure requirements of National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, which also requires a report to be filed with the applicable securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities in Canada, which report will contain additional information with respect to the foregoing matters (the "Early Warning Report"). A copy of the Early Warning Report will be filed on SEDAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

Trading in the common shares of the Company will remain halted pending further filings with the Exchange in connection with its proposed acquisition of VM Agritech Limited.

