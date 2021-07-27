checkAd

Werner Enterprises Releases Inaugural CSR Report

Milestone achievement underscores Werner’s commitment to ESG leadership

Launching WernerBlue, the Company’s newly branded Sustainability endeavor

Announcing new ESG commitments

OMAHA, Neb., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, today announced the publication of its inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report as part of its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) effort.

“While ESG concepts have long been woven into the fabric of Werner’s history, the release of our inaugural CSR Report further elevates our commitment to conducting business in a socially and environmentally responsible manner,” said Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. “Last year, we made the commitment to embed Sustainability into our strategy and decision-making process, formally launched our ESG program and committed to several near- and longer-term ESG goals, including publishing an inaugural CSR Report. This Report serves to memorialize the decades of work already accomplished in this area and sets the stage for continued value creation as we hold ourselves to a higher level of leadership and accountability.”

Today’s update reflects significant progress following Werner’s November 2020 announcement, where the Company publicly formalized its commitment to ESG, including announcing goals and publishing a dedicated presentation. The Company’s commitment to Sustainability is evident in its 5Ts + S Strategy, which represents its focus and investment in Trucks, Trailers, Talent, Terminals, Technology and Sustainability. The Sustainability component was added in 2020 to reinforce Werner’s dedication to remaining at the forefront of the trucking and transportation industry.

Highlights of Werner’s 2020 Inaugural CSR Report and Recent Supportive Actions:

  • Created two new senior management positions - Sustainability and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) - and identified diverse leaders to oversee these critical efforts
  • Aligned ESG efforts with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals
  • Forming the IDEAL (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, Accountability & Learning) Council and adding additional Associate Resource Groups (ARGs)
  • Launching WernerBlue, the Company’s newly branded Sustainability endeavor, and announcing new ESG commitments

Environmental

  • By 2025, disclose Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions
  • By 2030, double intermodal usage, thereby further reducing emissions
  • By 2035, achieve 55% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions

Social

  • By 2022, create an advancement and retention plan to increase and elevate women and diverse talent in the management pipeline
  • By 2022, institute an employee volunteer hours program
  • By 2025, double Blue Brigade volunteer hours to +3,300 annually
  • By 2025, double associate training hours devoted to human trafficking awareness

Governance

  • By 2022, create a standalone ESG board committee
  • By 2022, form a task force comprising senior leadership, associates and board members to further the goals of WernerBlue

“We are excited to demonstrate our ongoing commitment to Sustainability, and we fully anticipate transformative growth and a positive impact enabled by our ESG endeavor, WernerBlue, in the years to come,” concluded Leathers.

Link to ESG Overview

Link to 2020 CSR Report

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: WERN) delivers superior truckload transportation and logistics services to customers across the United States, Mexico and Canada. With 2020 revenues of $2.4 billion, an industry-leading modern truck and trailer fleet, over 13,000 talented associates and our innovative Werner Edge technology, we are an essential solutions provider for customers who value the integrity of their supply chain and require safe and exceptional on-time service. Werner provides Dedicated and One-Way Truckload services as well as Logistics services that include truckload brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile. As an industry leader, Werner is deeply committed to promoting sustainability and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion.

Contact: John J. Steele
Executive Vice President, Treasurer
and Chief Financial Officer
402.894.3036





