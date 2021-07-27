checkAd

Stabilis Solutions Announces Second Quarter Earnings Call

Autor: Accesswire
27.07.2021, 17:25  |  37   |   |   

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Stabilis Solutions, Inc. ("Stabilis") (NASDAQ:SLNG), a leading provider of energy transition services including liquefied natural gas ("LNG") and hydrogen fueling solutions, is pleased to announce that it …

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Stabilis Solutions, Inc. ("Stabilis") (NASDAQ:SLNG), a leading provider of energy transition services including liquefied natural gas ("LNG") and hydrogen fueling solutions, is pleased to announce that it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday August 4, 2021 after the market closes. The Company has scheduled a conference call on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. eastern time (9:00 a.m. central).

Dial-in Information

United States & Canada:
+1 888-506-0062; passcode 562483
International:
+1 973-528-0011; passcode 562483
Webcast: https:://www.webcaster4/com/Webcast/Page/2256/42211

Replay Information

United States & Canada:
+1 877-481-4010; passcode 42211
International:
+1 919-882-2331; passcode 42211

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. is a vertically integrated energy transition company that provides clean energy solutions to our customers. Our solutions include small-scale liquefied natural gas ("LNG") production, distribution and fueling services to multiple end markets in North America. Stabilis also provides hydrogen fueling services to its customers. Stabilis has safely delivered over 250 million gallons of LNG through more than 25,000 truck deliveries during its 16-year operating history in the LNG industry, which we believe makes us one of the largest and most experienced small-scale LNG providers in North America. Stabilis' customers use LNG and hydrogen as a fuel sources in a variety of applications in the industrial, energy, mining, utilities and pipelines, commercial, and high horsepower transportation markets. Stabilis' customers use LNG and hydrogen as alternatives to traditional fuel sources, such as distillate fuel oil and propane, to lower fuel costs and reduce harmful environmental emissions. Stabilis' customers also use LNG as a "virtual pipeline" solution when natural gas pipelines are not available or volumes are curtailed. To learn more, visit www.stabilis-solutions.com.

Investor Contact:

Rich Cockrell
CG Capital
877.889.1972
SLNG@cg.capital

Company Contact:

Andrew Puhala
Chief Financial Officer
832-456-6500
ir@stabilis-solutions.com

SOURCE: Stabilis Solutions, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/657218/Stabilis-Solutions-Announces-Second- ...

Stabilis Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Stabilis Solutions Announces Second Quarter Earnings Call HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Stabilis Solutions, Inc. ("Stabilis") (NASDAQ:SLNG), a leading provider of energy transition services including liquefied natural gas ("LNG") and hydrogen fueling solutions, is pleased to announce that it …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Petroteq Announces Contact From Uppgard
MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of ...
Digitalage On-Schedule to Launch a New Trillion-Dollar Media Economy Feature Set for Fall Release ...
RushNet, Inc and heliosDX to Conduct 6 Part Interview Series to be Broadcasted on Fox Business, ...
Travis Pitt Joins Focus Partner Firm Escala Partners, Expanding Escala's Investment Advisory Team ...
Empower Clinics Partners with Save-On-Foods to Offer Kai Care Covid-19 Test Kits in British ...
Lexaria Receives US$3,817,643 From Warrant Exercises
Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Trading Update
Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $32.5 Million Follow-On Offering of Common Stock ...
Titel
Fortitude Gold Receives Permits to Expand Isabella Pearl Heap Leach Pad
XS Financial Upsizes Lease Facility with Ayr Wellness up to $21.4 Million with an Immediate ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Invitation to MorphoSys' Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results Conference Call on July 29, ...
Cielo Announces New COO and Changes to Senior Management Team
Winn-Dixie (Southeastern Grocers, Inc.) and Bonum Health(TM) (TRxADE HEALTH Company) Ink ...
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
Empower Clinics Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F With the SEC and OTC Markets
Spark Energy, Inc. to Present Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, August 5, 2021
Titel
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.06.21Stabilis Solutions Joins Russell Microcap(R) Index
Accesswire | Analysen