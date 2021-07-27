checkAd

Ameresco Announces Completion of Roof Mount Solar PV Project with U.K. Ministry of Justice

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.07.2021, 17:30  |  28   |   |   

Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced the completion of its roof mount solar PV project with the United Kingdom’s Ministry of Justice. The centrally funded £1.1 million project saw the delivery of roof-mounted solar to seven courts and three prisons in the U.K.’s Midlands.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210727005812/en/

United Kingdom’s Ministry of Justice partners with cleantech integrator, Ameresco, to install rooftop solar PV that will provide annual energy savings equivalent to a carbon savings of 106.2 tonnes. (Photo: Business Wire)

United Kingdom’s Ministry of Justice partners with cleantech integrator, Ameresco, to install rooftop solar PV that will provide annual energy savings equivalent to a carbon savings of 106.2 tonnes. (Photo: Business Wire)

The implemented solar PV will provide an energy savings of 427,602 kWh per year, which is equivalent to a carbon savings of 106.2 tonnes per year. Ameresco worked with Ministry of Justice project managers throughout the installation process to ensure that there was no disruption to the court buildings’ day-to-day operations, even given an influx of traffic due to a backlog of cases as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Initial project construction on the Midlands courts began in December of 2020 and was expected to be completed by March 2021.

Ameresco will continue to deliver 12 months of operations and maintenance support, as well as ongoing metering of the arrays across all sites. The completed project will advance the Ministry of Justice’s long-term goals to decarbonize federal buildings, improve grid resilience and facilitate a return-to-work of the building and renewables sector following the lift of pandemic restrictions and ordinances.

“We are pleased to support the Ministry of Justice in their continued efforts to develop a more sustainable future,” said Britta MacIntosh, senior vice president, Ameresco. “Utilizing rooftop space for renewable energy generation is a prime example of sustainable leadership from a government entity that works at the heart of the justice system.”

Construction was completed in March 2021.

To learn more about the energy efficiency solutions offered by Ameresco, visit www.ameresco.com/energy-efficiency/.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions delivered to clients throughout North America and the United Kingdom. Ameresco’s sustainability services in support of clients’ pursuit of Net Zero include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction, and operation of distributed energy resources. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

About U.K. Ministry of Justice

The Ministry of Justice is a major UK government department, at the heart of the justice system. We work to protect and advance the principles of justice. Our vision is to deliver a world-class justice system that works for everyone in society. For more information visit www.gov.uk/government/organisations/ministry-of-justice.

The announcement of completion of a customer’s project contract is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from such contract, of the company’s overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in the company’s overall total project backlog. This project was included in our previously reported contracted backlog as of March 31, 2021.

Ameresco Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Ameresco. Grünes Energiemanagement. Biden Profiteur.
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ameresco Announces Completion of Roof Mount Solar PV Project with U.K. Ministry of Justice Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced the completion of its roof mount solar PV project with the United Kingdom’s Ministry of Justice. The centrally …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Organon and ObsEva Enter Global License Agreement to Develop and Commercialize Ebopiprant (OBE022), ...
BrainChip Discusses AI’s Positive Impact on the Human Condition With Public Interest Technology ...
REE Automotive to Ring the Opening Bell at Nasdaq on July 27th
Starbucks and Nestlé to Bring Ready-to-Drink Coffee Beverages to Southeast Asia, Oceania and Latin ...
XPeng P7 Achieves 5-Star Safety Rating in China’s Latest C-NCAP Safety Test
Intel Accelerates Process and Packaging Innovations
Organic Garage to Host Annual General Shareholders Meeting on July 28, 2021
ImmunityBio’s Novel Immunotherapy NANT Cancer Vaccine Currently Being Studied in Multiple ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22.07.21Ameresco Announces Appointment of Claire Hughes Johnson to Board of Directors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21Ameresco’s Work with San Joaquin County Solar Farm Earns Top Project of the Year Award from Environment + Energy Leader
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21Ameresco Reaches Commercial Operation of Landfill Gas to Renewable Natural Gas Plant
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21Ameresco Announces Completion of Project with Carmarthenshire County Council for Overhaul of Council Estate’s Infrastructure
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21Ameresco to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 2, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21Ameresco and the City of Arvada, Colorado, Announce Completion of Energy Conservation Project
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.07.21Northwestern University Secures Energy as a Service (EaaS) Agreement with Ameresco to Maximize Energy Efficiency While Advancing Sustainability Initiatives on Campus
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten