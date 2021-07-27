checkAd

Eckert & Ziegler Raises FY Net Income Outlook to EUR 35 Million from EUR 29 Million

Autor: PLX AI
27.07.2021, 17:29  |  34   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Eckert & Ziegler new outlook FY net income EUR 35 million vs EUR 29 million previously.EPS target raised from 1.40 EUR to approximately 1.70 EURSales outlook remains EUR 180 millionSays H1 results higher than expected, with consolidated …

  • (PLX AI) – Eckert & Ziegler new outlook FY net income EUR 35 million vs EUR 29 million previously.
  • EPS target raised from 1.40 EUR to approximately 1.70 EUR
  • Sales outlook remains EUR 180 million
  • Says H1 results higher than expected, with consolidated result in the first half of the year up to approximately EUR 22 million
Eckert & Ziegler Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Eckert & Ziegler Raises FY Net Income Outlook to EUR 35 Million from EUR 29 Million (PLX AI) – Eckert & Ziegler new outlook FY net income EUR 35 million vs EUR 29 million previously.EPS target raised from 1.40 EUR to approximately 1.70 EURSales outlook remains EUR 180 millionSays H1 results higher than expected, with consolidated …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Neles Buys Flowrox Valve, Pump Businesses for EUR 41 Million
SAP Rises as Bank of America Sees Cloud Strategy Driving Value & Growth
Tesla Q2 Adj. EPS Beats Consensus by Almost 50%
Tesla Q2 Earnings Beat Can't Get Some Analysts to Say "Buy"
Worldline Half Year Net Income EUR 102 Million
Credit Suisse Names Wildermuth Chief Risk Officer
Kongsberg Automotive Falls 4% as Kepler Sees Bigger Hit from Production Halts
KPN Q2 Revenue Better Than Expected; Mobile Service Returns to Growth
Randstad Q2 Revenue Better Than Consensus; Net Income Misses
Kion Raises Outlook After Better Than Expected First Half
Titel
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Scatec Seen Opening Down After Sizable EBITDA Miss
Nel to Provide PEM Electrolyser for PosHYdon Consortium.
Bayer Subsidiary BlueRock Therapeutics Names New CEO, Chairman
Intel Has 7% Downside on Competition, Execution Risk, Bank of America Says
Pfeiffer Vacuum Sales Rise 30%; Outlook Upgraded
Buy Allianz as Valuation Doesn't Reflect Attractive Outlook, Bank of America Says
Neles Buys Flowrox Valve, Pump Businesses for EUR 41 Million
Cembra Keeps Mid-Term Targets Unchanged after 5% Revenue Decline
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18:07 UhrROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Kursdruck in China bremst auch den Dax
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
17:54 UhrEckert & Ziegler erhöht Jahresgewinnprognose - Aktie auf Rekord
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
17:27 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: 2021er Halbjahreszahlen besser als erwartet: Eckert & Ziegler erhöht Jahresgewinnprognose um rund 20% (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
17:27 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: ​​​​​​​Half Year Results Stronger than Expected; Eckert & Ziegler Increases Profit Forecast by approximately 20%
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
17:27 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: 2021er Halbjahreszahlen besser als erwartet: Eckert & Ziegler erhöht Jahresgewinnprognose um rund 20%
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
24.07.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 29/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
13.07.21LYNX: Eckert & Ziegler: Teuer, heiß gelaufen … und doch heiß begehrt
LYNX Analysen | Analysen
12.07.21Aktien Frankfurt: Dax mit verhaltenem Wochenstart nach Freitagsrally
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte