Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Eckert & Ziegler Raises FY Net Income Outlook to EUR 35 Million from EUR 29 Million (PLX AI) – Eckert & Ziegler new outlook FY net income EUR 35 million vs EUR 29 million previously.EPS target raised from 1.40 EUR to approximately 1.70 EURSales outlook remains EUR 180 millionSays H1 results higher than expected, with consolidated …



