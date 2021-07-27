--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Company Information27.07.2021Frankfurt am Main - Due to the exceptional circumstances of the COVID pandemicand in accordance with the rules of the Vienna Stock Exchange. XB Systems AGwill release its 2020 financial results on 23rd September 2021 and the AnnualGeneral Meeting will be held one month later on 28th October 2021.end of disclosed inside information================================================================================XB Systems AG specializes in eSports, iGaming and software development. Thecompany was founded in 2016 to offer users state-of-the-art eSports B2Csolutions driven by analytics, data, and facts. With a passionate team ofoperational specialists, XB Systems AG is dedicated to achieving excellence forits customers and users alike.Further inquiry note:Russ Stevenspress@xb.systemsend of announcement euro adhoc--------------------------------------------------------------------------------issuer: XB SYSTEMS AGEschersheimer Landstrasse 42D-60322 Frankfurt am Mainphone: +49 251 981156 7552FAX:mail: info@xb.systemsWWW: https://xb.systems/ISIN: DE000A3H3LX7indexes:stockmarkets: Wienlanguage: EnglishAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/154310/4979583OTS: XB SYSTEMS AG

EANS-Adhoc Due to COVID pandemic XB Systems postpones financial results to end of Q3 and confirms date of AGM

- Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. - Company Information …



