checkAd

EANS-Adhoc Due to COVID pandemic XB Systems postpones financial results to end of Q3 and confirms date of AGM

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
27.07.2021, 17:50  |  32   |   |   

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.
The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Company Information
27.07.2021

Frankfurt am Main - Due to the exceptional circumstances of the COVID pandemic
and in accordance with the rules of the Vienna Stock Exchange. XB Systems AG
will release its 2020 financial results on 23rd September 2021 and the Annual
General Meeting will be held one month later on 28th October 2021.


end of disclosed inside information
================================================================================
XB Systems AG specializes in eSports, iGaming and software development. The
company was founded in 2016 to offer users state-of-the-art eSports B2C
solutions driven by analytics, data, and facts. With a passionate team of
operational specialists, XB Systems AG is dedicated to achieving excellence for
its customers and users alike.



Further inquiry note:
Russ Stevens
press@xb.systems


end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: XB SYSTEMS AG
Eschersheimer Landstrasse 42
D-60322 Frankfurt am Main
phone: +49 251 981156 7552
FAX:
mail: info@xb.systems
WWW: https://xb.systems/
ISIN: DE000A3H3LX7
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/154310/4979583
OTS: XB SYSTEMS AG


XB Systems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EANS-Adhoc Due to COVID pandemic XB Systems postpones financial results to end of Q3 and confirms date of AGM - Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. - Company Information …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PwC-Fachbuch: So gelingt die digitale Transformation der Finanzfunktion
SystemKosmetik GmbH finanziert Innovation und Wachstum mit A.B.S. Global Factoring AG / ...
Umfrage von ServiceNow ergab: Pandemie setzt neue Maßstäbe - Erwartungen an Digitalisierung deutlich gestiegen (FOTO)
EANS-Adhoc: Frauenthal Holding AG / Vorläufiges Ergebnis für das Halbjahr 2021
EANS-DD: Hutter & Schrantz Stahlbau AG / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von ...
Lohnt sich eine Zahnzusatzversicherung? Kosten vs. Nutzen (VIDEO)
Stuttgarter Nachrichten: Kommentar zur gescheiterten Deutsche-Wohnen-Übernahme
Pay-TV und bezahlte Videoinhalte wachsen 2020 erstmals auf über 4 Milliarden Euro Umsatz in ...
Übers Ziel hinaus / Kommentar über die Wirkung neuer Chip-Subventionen von Stefan Kroneck
Corona-Trend: 2,8 Millionen Deutsche haben sich ein Wohnmobil zugelegt (FOTO)
Titel
Bauwirtschaft: Tarifverhandlungen werden am 27. Juli 2021 fortgesetzt
PwC-Fachbuch: So gelingt die digitale Transformation der Finanzfunktion
The smarter E AWARD 2021: Das sind die Gewinner
ALDI SÜD testet zertifizierte, vegane Naturkosmetik (FOTO)
BentoNet GmbH: Smarte Cloudlösung deckt die ganze Wertschöpfungskette für dezentrale ...
Ölpreis sackt ab, Benzin und Diesel stagnieren / Brent-Öl um sechs US-Dollar billiger / ADAC: Mineralölkonzerne müssen Preisrückgang an Verbraucher weitergeben (FOTO)
LG Frankfurt: ING-Diba muss Vorfälligkeitsentschädigung zurückzahlen
Meilenstein in der Online-Identifikation: Modulbestätigung der Bundesnetzagentur für Nect Robo-Ident-Technologie (FOTO)
Luftreinigung als Baustein zur Verhinderung der vierten Welle (FOTO)
Gauselmann Gruppe erhält Zuschlag im Vergabeverfahren um die Spielbanken in ...
Titel
Online-Marktplatz ManoMano ist mit 2,6 Milliarden Dollar Bewertung neues europäisches Einhorn ...
Erste Förderungstranche des GAIA-X-Wettbewerbs bewilligt - KI-Kompetenz aus Osnabrück ...
BIG direkt gesund: Von Null auf 515.000 Versicherte in 25 Jahren / Jubiläum der 1. Direktkrankenkasse (FOTO)
Vascudyne Announces Successful First Human Use of TRUE Vascular Graft for Hemodialysis Access
Steigert Lieferbereitschaft bei reduzierten Beständen: Die zur Abels & Kemmner Gruppe gehörende SCT GmbH stellt KI basiertes Softwaretool zur ...
PwC Deutschland als "Microsoft Country Partner of the Year 2021" ausgezeichnet
PwC lädt zum "Digital Automotive Talk 2021"
Die Klima-Selbstverpflichtung des deutschen Finanzsektors hat viel in Bewegung gebracht - ...
Bauwirtschaft: Tarifverhandlungen werden am 27. Juli 2021 fortgesetzt
EA288-Motor: LG Stuttgart verurteilt Volkswagen AG zu Schadensersatz
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
Consors Finanz Studie: Der Kostendruck steigt - wie lange ziehen Autofahrer noch mit? (FOTO) (1) 
IT-Berufe: Ausländische Fachkräfte können Lücke füllen

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
26.07.21EANS-Adhoc: XB Systems confirms 17th September as delisting date from Vienna MTF
news aktuell | Ad-hocs
16.07.21EANS-Adhoc: XB SYSTEMS AG SIGNS US INVESTMENT BANKING DEAL TO LIST ON NASDAQ IN 2022
news aktuell | Ad-hocs