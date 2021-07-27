SergeFerrari Group Achieves Record Revenues in H1 2021, with Growth of 81.6% to €144.7 Million
SergeFerrari Group (FR0011950682 – SEFER) (Paris:SEFER) is a leading global supplier of innovative flexible composite membranes under the Serge Ferrari and Verseidag brands and is listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment C. The Group today announced its revenues for the first half of 2021.
Revenue breakdown by region (unaudited)
|
(€’000)
|
Q2 2021
|
Q2 2020
|
Ch. at
|
Ch. at
|
H1
2021
|
H1
2020
|
Ch. at
|
Ch. at
|
Northern Europe
|
31,582
|
18,683
|
+69.0%
|
+26.7%
|
55,931
|
34,014
|
+64.4%
|
+19.1%
|
Southern Europe – Americas
|
39,025
|
14,151
|
+175.8%
|
+139.1%
|
68,442
|
36,844
|
+85.8%
|
+62.7%
|
Asia – Africa – ME – Pacific
|
10,037
|
4,350
|
+130.7%
|
+60.4%
|
20,336
|
8,830
|
+130.3%
|
+49.6%
|
Total revenues
|
80,644
|
37,184
|
+116.9%
|
+73.4%
|
144,709
|
79,688
|
+81.6%
|
+42.6%
Sébastien Ferrari, SergeFerrari Group Chairman and CEO, made the following comments: “Our very good start to the year shows, as we emerge from the various periods of lockdown, that SergeFerrari Group is well and truly ready to resume its march forward. The reorganization of our sales forces following the two recent acquisitions of Verseidag and F.I.T is paying off and the first synergies are taking shape. In response to rising raw material prices, we have also increased our selling prices without undermining our relationships with our customers and partners. This excellent start to the year is an encouragement to continue our efforts despite the economic uncertainties.”
