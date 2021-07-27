checkAd

SergeFerrari Group Achieves Record Revenues in H1 2021, with Growth of 81.6% to €144.7 Million

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.07.2021   

Regulatory News:

SergeFerrari Group (FR0011950682 – SEFER) (Paris:SEFER) is a leading global supplier of innovative flexible composite membranes under the Serge Ferrari and Verseidag brands and is listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment C. The Group today announced its revenues for the first half of 2021.

Revenue breakdown by region (unaudited)

(€’000)

Q2 2021

Q2 2020

Ch. at
current
scope and
exchange
rates

Ch. at
constant
scope and
exchange
rates

H1

2021

H1

2020

Ch. at
current
scope and
exchange
rates

Ch. at
constant
scope and
exchange
rates

Northern Europe

31,582

18,683

+69.0%

+26.7%

55,931

34,014

+64.4%

+19.1%

Southern Europe – Americas

39,025

14,151

+175.8%

+139.1%

68,442

36,844

+85.8%

+62.7%

Asia – Africa – ME – Pacific

10,037

4,350

+130.7%

+60.4%

20,336

8,830

+130.3%

+49.6%

Total revenues

80,644

37,184

+116.9%

+73.4%

144,709

79,688

+81.6%

+42.6%

Sébastien Ferrari, SergeFerrari Group Chairman and CEO, made the following comments: “Our very good start to the year shows, as we emerge from the various periods of lockdown, that SergeFerrari Group is well and truly ready to resume its march forward. The reorganization of our sales forces following the two recent acquisitions of Verseidag and F.I.T is paying off and the first synergies are taking shape. In response to rising raw material prices, we have also increased our selling prices without undermining our relationships with our customers and partners. This excellent start to the year is an encouragement to continue our efforts despite the economic uncertainties.

Wertpapier


