SergeFerrari Group Achieves Record Revenues in H1 2021, with Growth of 81.6% to €144.7 Million

(€’000) Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Ch. at

current

scope and

exchange

rates Ch. at

constant

scope and

exchange

rates H1 2021 H1 2020 Ch. at

current

scope and

exchange

rates Ch. at

constant

scope and

exchange

rates Northern Europe 31,582 18,683 +69.0% +26.7% 55,931 34,014 +64.4% +19.1% Southern Europe – Americas 39,025 14,151 +175.8% +139.1% 68,442 36,844 +85.8% +62.7% Asia – Africa – ME – Pacific 10,037 4,350 +130.7% +60.4% 20,336 8,830 +130.3% +49.6% Total revenues 80,644 37,184 +116.9% +73.4% 144,709 79,688 +81.6% +42.6%

Sébastien Ferrari, SergeFerrari Group Chairman and CEO, made the following comments: “Our very good start to the year shows, as we emerge from the various periods of lockdown, that SergeFerrari Group is well and truly ready to resume its march forward. The reorganization of our sales forces following the two recent acquisitions of Verseidag and F.I.T is paying off and the first synergies are taking shape. In response to rising raw material prices, we have also increased our selling prices without undermining our relationships with our customers and partners. This excellent start to the year is an encouragement to continue our efforts despite the economic uncertainties.”