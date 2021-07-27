CI Global Asset Management Announces Risk Rating Changes, Fund Name Changes and the Completion of Two Fund Mergers

The following risk rating changes are effective immediately and are based on the risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators to determine the risk level of mutual funds. CI GAM reviews the risk rating for each of the funds it manages at least on an annual basis, as well as when a fund undergoes a material change. These changes are the result of an annual review and are not the result of any changes to the investment objectives, strategies or management of the funds.

CI Funds New risk rating Previous risk rating Cambridge Canadian Dividend Corporate Class (to be renamed CI Canadian Dividend Corporate Class) Medium Low-to-Medium Cambridge Canadian Dividend Fund (to be renamed CI Canadian Dividend Fund) Medium Low-to-Medium Assante Private Pools (formerly United Funds) Enhanced Income Pool (to be renamed Global Income Allocation Pool) Low Low-to-Medium Enhanced Income Corporate Class (to be renamed Global Income Allocation Corporate Class) Low Low-to-Medium Canadian Equity Alpha Pool Medium Low-to-Medium Canadian Equity Alpha Corporate Class Medium Low-to-Medium US Equity Small Cap Corporate Class Medium-to-High Medium US Equity Small Cap Pool Medium-to-High Medium

Name changes

As announced on June 24, 2021, CI GAM is rebranding many of its funds as part of a strategic initiative to modernize its business and product lineup. The changes follow CI GAM’s integration of its in-house investment boutiques into a single investment team operating under the CI Global Asset Management name. With the fund name changes, the legacy boutique brands will be retired and the funds will be unified under the CI brand. CI GAM is making other changes so that fund names better reflect their investment mandates.