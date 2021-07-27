checkAd

CI Global Asset Management Announces Risk Rating Changes, Fund Name Changes and the Completion of Two Fund Mergers

CI Global Asset Management (“CI GAM”) today announced risk rating and name changes to certain investment funds, and confirmed the completion of two fund mergers.

Risk rating changes

The following risk rating changes are effective immediately and are based on the risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators to determine the risk level of mutual funds. CI GAM reviews the risk rating for each of the funds it manages at least on an annual basis, as well as when a fund undergoes a material change. These changes are the result of an annual review and are not the result of any changes to the investment objectives, strategies or management of the funds.

CI Funds

New risk rating

Previous risk rating

Cambridge Canadian Dividend Corporate Class (to be renamed CI Canadian Dividend Corporate Class)

Medium

Low-to-Medium

Cambridge Canadian Dividend Fund (to be renamed CI Canadian Dividend Fund)

Medium

Low-to-Medium

Assante Private Pools (formerly United Funds)

Enhanced Income Pool (to be renamed Global Income Allocation Pool)

Low

Low-to-Medium

Enhanced Income Corporate Class (to be renamed Global Income Allocation Corporate Class)

Low

Low-to-Medium

Canadian Equity Alpha Pool

Medium

Low-to-Medium

Canadian Equity Alpha Corporate Class

Medium

Low-to-Medium

US Equity Small Cap Corporate Class

Medium-to-High

Medium

US Equity Small Cap Pool

Medium-to-High

Medium

Name changes

As announced on June 24, 2021, CI GAM is rebranding many of its funds as part of a strategic initiative to modernize its business and product lineup. The changes follow CI GAM’s integration of its in-house investment boutiques into a single investment team operating under the CI Global Asset Management name. With the fund name changes, the legacy boutique brands will be retired and the funds will be unified under the CI brand. CI GAM is making other changes so that fund names better reflect their investment mandates.

Wertpapier


