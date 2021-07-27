checkAd

ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. NOMINATES TWO NEW SUPERVISORY BOARD MEMBERS

Almere, The Netherlands
July 27, 2021, 5.45 p.m. CET


ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. NOMINATES TWO NEW SUPERVISORY BOARD MEMBERS

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today announces the nomination of Pauline van der Meer Mohr and Adalio Sanchez for appointment to its Supervisory Board.

The Supervisory Board proposes to appoint Mrs. Pauline van der Meer Mohr and Mr. Adalio Sanchez as members of the Supervisory Board. Their appointment will be proposed to shareholders during an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM). The EGM is planned for September 29, 2021, and further details of the EGM will be announced in due course.

Pauline van der Meer Mohr (1960) is a seasoned non-executive director and brings over 35 years of experience in leadership positions in multinational businesses and academia. She started her career as a lawyer before making a career at the Royal Shell group from 1989 to 2004. After that she became the Group HR Director of TNT N.V. followed by fulfilling the role of Senior Executive Vice President and Head of Group HR for ABN AMRO Bank N.V. From 2010 until 2016 she was President of the Executive Board of Erasmus University Rotterdam. During this period she was also a member of the Banking Code Monitoring Commission.

Mrs. Van der Meer Mohr currently serves as non-executive director of London listed HSBC Holdings Plc and Nasdaq-listed Viatris Inc., and she chairs the Supervisory Board of EY Netherlands LLP. She is also chairing the Dutch Monitoring Committee Corporate Governance since 2019. In the recent past she was a member of the Supervisory Boards of Dutch listed ASML Holding N.V. and DSM N.V.

Adalio Sanchez (1959) has over 35 years of experience in the tech industry and is a successful senior executive with strong operational acumen and track record in growing complex global businesses. Mr. Sanchez was with IBM Corporation from 1982 to 2014 where he held various senior executive officer and global general management roles. Most recently, he led two IBM divisions - the x86 server systems unit and Retail Store Solutions point-of-sale unit. Prior roles included Vice President of Corporate Strategy, and before that he ran IBM’s Microelectronics division, where he was responsible for semiconductor process technology, development, manufacturing, engineering, and the intellectual property portfolio. Following the divestment of the IBM x86 division to Lenovo Group Limited, Mr. Sanchez moved to Lenovo and, from 2014 to 2015, served as Senior Vice President of the Lenovo’s Enterprise Systems Group with responsibility for server, storage, cloud, and datacenter technologies.

Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board