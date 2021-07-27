Revenues for the first half of 2021 at €5.2 million, stable compared to the first half of 2020

Cash position of €185 million at 30 June 2021

Launch of major industrialization projects with the new station production site in Grenoble and the pre-selection of Belfort as location for the electrolyzer Gigafactory

A solid portfolio of technological and commercial opportunities with the Group’s partners despite a slowdown in activity due to delays in the decision-making process for some projects

Change in governance to support the acceleration of the transition to industrial scale

La Motte-Fanjas, July 27 2021 – 5:45 pm CEST – McPhy (Euronext Paris Compartment C: MCPHY, FR0011742329), specialized in zero-carbon hydrogen production and distribution equipment (electrolyzers and refueling stations), today announces its 2021 half-year results.

Luc Poyer, Chairman and CEO of McPhy, stated: “McPhy operates in a market where projects are progressively changing in scale, driven by the European Green Deal and the French National Hydrogen Strategy. The Group is particularly well positioned with equipment designed to meet the expectations of the two market segments at the heart of this transformation: industry and mobility. In order to prepare itself for an acceleration of its growth, McPhy, strengthened by its technological choices and attentive to its customer’s needs, is intensifying its industrialization efforts and is strengthening its teams in its three countries of operation in accordance with its strategy.”