checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Nemetschek SE raises forecast for 2021 financial year

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
27.07.2021, 17:53  |  29   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Nemetschek SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Nemetschek SE raises forecast for 2021 financial year

27-Jul-2021 / 17:53 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nemetschek Group raises forecast for financial year 2021

Munich, July 27, 2021 - The Nemetschek Group (ISIN DE 0006452907) continued its highly profitable growth course also in the second quarter and today increased its forecast for the current financial year 2021. The currency-adjusted revenue growth is now expected to be in a range between 12% and 14% (previously: at least high single-digit percentage growth). In line with this, an EBITDA margin between 30% and 32% is targeted (previously: 27% to 29%).

In Q2, Group revenue increased by 17.2% (currency-adjusted: 21.5%) to EUR 165.9 million (Q2 2020: EUR 141.6 million). The consolidated operating earnings before interest, tax and depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose over-proportionally compared to revenue by 38.3% (currency-adjusted: 43.3%) to EUR 56.3 million (previous year's quarter: EUR 40.7 million). This corresponds to a high EBITDA margin of 34.0% (Q2 2020: 28.8%).

On July 29, 2021, Nemetschek will provide more information regarding its first half year results as well as the outlook for the reminder of 2021 with its half year report and the Q2 earnings call.


Contact:
Stefanie Zimmermann
VP Investor Relations & Corporate Communication
NEMETSCHEK SE
Konrad-Zuse-Platz 1
81829 Munich
P: +49 89 540459-250
 

27-Jul-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Nemetschek SE
Konrad-Zuse-Platz 1
81829 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 540459-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 540459-444
E-mail: investorrelations@nemetschek.com
Internet: www.nemetschek.com
ISIN: DE0006452907
WKN: 645290
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1222058

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1222058  27-Jul-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1222058&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetNemetschek Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Nemetschek SE raises forecast for 2021 financial year DGAP-Ad-hoc: Nemetschek SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast Nemetschek SE raises forecast for 2021 financial year 27-Jul-2021 / 17:53 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Ekosem-Agrar AG führt Gespräche mit russischen Banken über weitere Finanzierung der Gruppe inkl. ...
EQS-Adhoc: Lindt & Sprüngli with double-digit sales growth and market share gains
DGAP-News: MicroVision Inc.: MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap erwirbt 49 % an AES-100 Inc., einem Unternehmen für grüne ...
DGAP-Adhoc: KION GROUP AG: KION Group hebt die Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 an
DGAP-Adhoc: Ekosem-Agrar AG in discussions with Russian banks on further financing of the Group incl. equity ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Sechster Exit in diesem Jahr: Mutares erhält Put-Option zum Verkauf von ...
DGAP-News: Gungnir To Drill High-Grade Lappvattnet Nickel Deposit
DGAP-News: Linde plc: Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Lindt & Sprüngli mit zweistelligem Umsatzwachstum und Marktanteilsgewinnen
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Announces CHF 15 Million Private Placement
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED - Voluntary trading update for the ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG aktualisiert die Finanzprognose für 2021 und reduziert ...
​​​​​​​Interessenverband Kapitalmarkt KMU: Tobias Schorr gewinnt den Journalistenpreis kumU
DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA announces accounting consolidation of GCP
PNE AG: Erneut erfolgreiche PPA-Abschlüsse: PNE vermittelt Stromlieferverträge (PPAs) mit insgesamt 30 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Prognoseänderung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
Strategische Überlegungen zu vier europäischen Oiltanking Tanklägern im fortgeschrittenen ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18:17 UhrSoftwareanbieter Nemetschek erhöht nach starkem Quartal Jahresprognose
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
17:57 UhrNemetschek Raises Guidance as Q2 Earnings Much Better Than Consensus
PLX AI | Analysen
17:54 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Nemetschek SE erhöht die Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
17:53 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Nemetschek SE erhöht die Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
23.07.21WARBURG RESEARCH stuft NEMETSCHEK AG auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
21.07.21DGAP-Stimmrechte: Nemetschek SE (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
19.07.21DGAP-Stimmrechte: Nemetschek SE (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
17.07.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 28/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
15.07.21BAADER BANK stuft NEMETSCHEK AG auf 'Add'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
13.07.21GOLDMAN SACHS stuft NEMETSCHEK AG auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere