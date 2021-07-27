Generation Mining halts summer drill program due to fire restrictions

TORONTO, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generation Mining Limited (TSX: GENM; OTCQB: GENMF) (“Gen Mining” or the “Company”) announces that due to an Emergency Area Order from the Ontario Ministry of Energy, Northern Development and Mines, drilling on the Company’s Marathon project has been temporarily suspended. The order is related to the high risk of forest fires in the area. Other exploration activities such as mapping and sampling are continuing.



At the time of suspension, the 8,000 metre drilling program was more than half finished. Seven holes were drilled on the Central Feeder Zone west of the Marathon Deposit, where most of the exploration drilling has taken place during the past 18 months. The core from those holes has now all been sent for assay and the Company is anticipating results in the coming weeks. Three holes were also drilled into the Chonolith Zone located north of the Marathon Deposit. Core from these holes is being split and logged and will be sent for assay shortly. The holes returned several mineralized sections (see photograph). These were drilled to follow up a 2006 hole which returned 100.5 metres grading 0.93 grams per tonne palladium, 0.584 % copper, 0.1 g/t gold and 0.25 g/t platinum, starting at a depth of 215.8 metres. Nine additional holes are planned for this zone when drilling resumes.

About the Company



Gen Mining’s focus is the development of the Marathon Project, a large undeveloped platinum group metal Mineral Resource in North America. The Company released the results of the Feasibility Study on March 3, 2021 and published the NI43-101 Technical Report dated March 25, 2021. The Marathon property covers a land package of approximately 22,000 hectares, or 220 square kilometres. Gen Mining currently owns an 81.7% interest in the Marathon Project, with the remaining interest owned by Sibanye-Stillwater.

The Feasibility Study estimated that at US$1725/oz palladium, and US$3.20/lb copper, Marathon’s Net Present Value (at 6% discount rate) is approximately C$1.07 billion with a payback of 2.3 years and an Internal Rate of Return of 30%. Up front capital costs were estimated at C$665 million. The mine would produce an estimated 245,000 palladium equivalent ounces per year over a 13-year mine life at an All In Sustaining Cost of US$809 per palladium-equivalent ounce. For more information, please review the detailed Feasibility Study dated March 25, 2021, filed under the Company’s profile at SEDAR.com.