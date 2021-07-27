checkAd

Solutions 30 - Extraordinary General Meeting of 27 July Voting Results

In the context of the Covid-19 pandemic and in light of the applicable restrictions, the Extraordinary General Meeting of Solutions 30 SE was held on 27 July 2021, on second notice and without a physical presence.

All the resolutions proposed to the Extraordinary General Meeting were adopted: the results of the votes are available on the Group's website, https://www.solutions30.com/investor-relations/general-meeting/



About Solutions 30 SE

The Solutions 30 group is the European leader in solutions for new technologies. Its mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike. Yesterday, it was computers and the Internet. Today, it’s digital technology. Tomorrow, it will be technologies that make the world even more interconnected in real time. With more than 30 million call-outs carried out since it was founded and a network of more than 15,700 local technicians, Solutions 30 currently covers all of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Iberian Peninsula, the United Kingdom, and Poland. The share capital of Solutions 30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.

Solutions 30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange (ISIN FR0013379484- code S30). Indexes: MSCI Europe Small Cap | Tech40 | CAC PME | SBF120 | CAC Mid 60. Visit our website for more information: www.solutions30.com

Contact

Individual shareholders:
Shareholders relations - Tel: +33 1 86 86 00 63 - actionnaires@solutions30.com
Analysts/investors:
Nathalie Boumendil - Tel: +33 6 85 82 41 95 - nathalie.boumendil@solutions30.com
Press - Image 7:
Leslie Jung - Tel: +44 7818 641803 - ljung@image7.fr
Flore Larger - Tel: +33 6 33 13 41 50 - flarger@image7.fr                                 
Charlotte Le Barbier - Tel: +33 6 78 37 27 60 - clebarbier@image7.fr







