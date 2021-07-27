Ipsen Disclosure Transaction in Own Shares Between 19/07/2021 And 23/07/2021
Regulatory News:
Ipsen:
Aggregated presentation by day and market
|Issuer name
|Issuer identification code
|Transaction date
|
Identification code
of the financial instrument
|
Daily total volume
(in number of shares)
|
Daily weighted average
price of shares acquired
|Platform
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|19/07/2021
|FR0010259150
|
19812
|
85,8761
100
86,6244
88
86,6086
9752
86,5475
150
86,3703
98
86,2735
6000
86,7614
5288
86,5676
1523
86,6554
42 811
86,2721
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210727005081/en/
