checkAd

Ipsen Disclosure Transaction in Own Shares Between 19/07/2021 And 23/07/2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.07.2021, 18:00  |  31   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Ipsen:

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name Issuer identification code Transaction date Identification code
of the financial instrument 		Daily total volume
(in number of shares) 		Daily weighted average
price of shares acquired 		Platform
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 19/07/2021 FR0010259150

19812

85,8761

XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 19/07/2021 FR0010259150

100

86,6244

CEUX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 19/07/2021 FR0010259150

88

86,6086

TQEX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 20/07/2021 FR0010259150

9752

86,5475

XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 20/07/2021 FR0010259150

150

86,3703

CEUX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 20/07/2021 FR0010259150

98

86,2735

TQEX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 21/07/2021 FR0010259150

6000

86,7614

XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 22/07/2021 FR0010259150

5288

86,5676

XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 23/07/2021 FR0010259150

1523

86,6554

XPAR TOTAL

42 811

86,2721

 

Ipsen Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ipsen Disclosure Transaction in Own Shares Between 19/07/2021 And 23/07/2021 Regulatory News: Ipsen: Aggregated presentation by day and market Issuer name Issuer identification code Transaction date Identification codeof the financial instrument Daily total volume(in number of shares) Daily weighted averageprice of shares …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Organon and ObsEva Enter Global License Agreement to Develop and Commercialize Ebopiprant (OBE022), ...
BrainChip Discusses AI’s Positive Impact on the Human Condition With Public Interest Technology ...
REE Automotive to Ring the Opening Bell at Nasdaq on July 27th
Starbucks and Nestlé to Bring Ready-to-Drink Coffee Beverages to Southeast Asia, Oceania and Latin ...
XPeng P7 Achieves 5-Star Safety Rating in China’s Latest C-NCAP Safety Test
Intel Accelerates Process and Packaging Innovations
Organic Garage to Host Annual General Shareholders Meeting on July 28, 2021
ImmunityBio’s Novel Immunotherapy NANT Cancer Vaccine Currently Being Studied in Multiple ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20.07.21Ipsen: Disclosure Transaction in Own Shares Between 12/07/2021 And 16/07/2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21Ipsen and IRLAB Enter Exclusive Worldwide Licensing Agreement Aimed to Improve the Lives of People Living with Parkinson’s Disease
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21Ipsen: Disclosure Transaction in Own Shares Between 05/07/2021 and 09/07/2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.07.21Half-year Statement of IPSEN Liquidity Agreement With NATIXIS ODDO BHF
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.07.21Ipsen: Monthly Information Relative to the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares Composing the Share Capital
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.07.21IPSEN: Disclosure Transaction in Own Shares Between 28/06/2021 and 02/07/2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.06.21Ipsen: Disclosure Transaction in Own Shares Between 21/06/2021 and 25/06/2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.06.21Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Significantly Improved Progression-Free Survival in Phase 3 COSMIC-312 Pivotal Trial in Patients with Previously Untreated Advanced Liver Cancer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten