Totino’s and FaZe Clan Announce Partnership with New Content Series Hosted by Lil Yachty

27.07.2021   

FaZe Clan, the world’s most prominent and influential gaming organization, announces a partnership with Totino’s Pizza Rolls, the delicious, poppable and baked-to-a-golden-finish hot snack, that's made in gaming heaven. The partnership is anchored by a new FaZe Clan/Totino’s content series hosted by Lil Yachty aka “FaZe Boat” and features special guests like FaZe Temperrr, FaZe Adapt, FaZe Rug, FaZe Swagg, FaZe JSmooth and FaZe Booya. The content series, which was filmed last week on a Totino’s and FaZe Clan decked-out yacht in Marina Del Rey, is set to air this fall on FaZe Clan’s social channels. Each episode will feature Lil Yachty hosting FaZe talent gaming together and partaking in highly-entertaining yacht activities like fishing, cooking and more, all while enjoying Totino’s Pizza Rolls.

FaZe Clan's Lil Yachty (aka FaZe Boat) shares Totino’s Pizza Rolls, his favorite poppable gaming snack with FaZe Swagg during the filming of a new content series aboard the one-of-a-kind Totino's X FaZe tricked out yacht. This series will kick-off a larger partnership between Totino’s and the influential gaming organization. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are really thrilled to be partnering with Totino’s and launching this fun and exciting content series,” said Jeff Pabst, FaZe Clan Chief Revenue Officer. “At FaZe we are always looking for innovative and organic ways to integrate our talent with brands, and to have this content series anchored by Lil Yachty with special appearances by FaZe talent is a perfect example of that.”

“Totino’s Pizza Rolls are the ultimate gaming snack, so we are thrilled to partner with FaZe to create this content series for our shared audiences,” said Taylor Roseberry, Brand Experience Manager for Totino’s. “FaZe Clan will bring to life the fun, spontaneous nature of the Totino’s brand as they compete with each other in various challenges and enjoy our poppable pizza rolls – the perfect streaming snack.”

Lil Yachty joined FaZe Clan in 2018 with a surprise announcement during his performance at Rolling Loud where a number of FaZe Clan members such as FaZe Banks, FaZe Temperrr, FaZe Apex and FaZe Adapt joined him on stage and welcomed him to the organization, while surprising the audience with FaZe Boat merchandise. This announcement comes on the heels of a monumental year for FaZe Clan. Last month, FaZe Clan made history by becoming the first gaming organization to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated. FaZe Clan also recently teamed up with iconic contemporary artist, Takashi Murakami, ushering him into the gaming community for the first time.

About FaZe Clan

Since its inception in 2010, FaZe Clan has established itself as the world’s most prominent and influential gaming organization known for its disruptive original content and hyper-engaged global fanbase of over 350 million combined across all social platforms. FaZe Clan holds an unrivaled position at the epicenter of gaming, sports, culture and entertainment, driving how the next generation consumes content, plays and shops. Their roster of 85 influential personalities consists of world-class gamers, engaging content creators and a mix of talent beyond the world of gaming, including NBA star Ben Simmons, Lebron “Bronny” James Jr and Lil Yachty. The organization’s unmatched esports division includes nine competitive teams in Call of Duty League (Atlanta FaZe), Fortnite, FIFA, PUBG, PUBG Mobile, Rainbow Six, VALORANT, Rocket League and CS:GO with dozens of world championship trophies among them. In addition, FaZe Clan has become a sought-after fashion and lifestyle brand through an inspired apparel line and limited-edition collaborations with partners including Champion, NFL, Manchester City FC, Lyrical Lemonade, Kappa, CLOT, LA Kings, and more. Follow us @FaZeClan, @FaZeApparel and @FaZeUpdate.

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and being a force for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2021 net sales of U.S. $18.1 billion. In addition, the company’s share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion.

