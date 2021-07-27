M6 Métropole Télévision Formalities for Obtaining the First Half-year 2021 Financial Report (30 June 2021)
Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)| 27.07.2021, 18:00 | 32 | 0 |
Metropole Television Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Regulatory News:
M6 Métropole Télévision (Paris:MMT):
In accordance with the provisions of Article 221-4 IV of the General Regulations of AMF, we inform you that the first half-year 2021 financial report (ended 30 June, 2021) is available on the company’s website www.groupem6.fr under the heading Finance/Regulated Information/Reports.
M6 Métropole Télévision is listed on Euronext Paris, compartiment A
Code MMT, code ISIN : FR0000053225
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210727005871/en/
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0