L3Harris Technologies CEO and CFO to Present at Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference Tuesday, August 3, 2021

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Vice Chair and CEO Chris Kubasik and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jay Malave will present at the Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

The virtual event is scheduled to start at 3:00 p.m. ET and their remarks will be streamed (listen-only) at L3Harris.com. A replay will be available through the company’s website for seven days following the event.