L3Harris Technologies CEO and CFO to Present at Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference Tuesday, August 3, 2021
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Vice Chair and CEO Chris Kubasik and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jay Malave will present at the Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference Tuesday, August 3, 2021.
The virtual event is scheduled to start at 3:00 p.m. ET and their remarks will be streamed (listen-only) at L3Harris.com. A replay will be available through the company’s website for seven days following the event.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 48,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. L3Harris.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210727005882/en/
