PRESS RELEASE July 27, 2021

Third quarter 2020-2021 revenue

A sustained growth rate of 18.4%, in line with our expectations.

Q3 revenue in €m 2019 ‐ 2020 2020 - 2021 Change in value Change in % Reported Reported Reported * like‐for‐like Reported * like‐for‐like Agricultural Spraying 99.6 113.8 14.2 16.4 14.3% 16.4% Sugar Beet Harvesters 22 30.6 8.6 8.8 39.3% 39.9% Garden Watering and Spraying 50.1 49.8 -0.3 -0.8 -0.6% -1.6% Industrial Spraying 38.8 55 16.2 17.9 41.9% 46.2% EXEL Industries Group 210.4 249.2 38.8 42.2 18.4% 20.1% *like‐for‐like = at constant foreign exchange rates and scope 9-month revenue in €m 2019 - 2020 2020 - 2021 Change in value Change in % Reported Reported Reported * like‐for‐like Reported * like‐for‐like Agricultural Spraying 255.7 292 36.3 42.1 14.2% 16.5% Sugar Beet Harvesters 53.8 63.8 10 10.9 18.7% 20.2% Garden Watering and Spraying 89.3 109.4 20.1 20.3 22.4% 22.7% Industrial Spraying 125.8 169.2 43.4 38 34.5% 30.2% EXEL Industries Group 524.7 634.4 109.8 111.3 20.9% 21.2% *like‐for‐like = at constant foreign exchange rates and scope Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3





