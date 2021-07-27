Exel Industries Third quarter 2020-2021 revenue : A sustained growth rate of 18.4%, in line with our expectations.
PRESS RELEASE July 27, 2021
Third quarter 2020-2021 revenue
A sustained growth rate of 18.4%, in line with our expectations.
|Q3 revenue in €m
|2019 ‐ 2020
|2020 - 2021
|Change in value
|Change in %
|Reported
|Reported
|Reported
|* like‐for‐like
|Reported
|* like‐for‐like
|Agricultural Spraying
|99.6
|113.8
|14.2
|16.4
|14.3%
|16.4%
|Sugar Beet Harvesters
|22
|30.6
|8.6
|8.8
|39.3%
|39.9%
|Garden Watering and Spraying
|50.1
|49.8
|-0.3
|-0.8
|-0.6%
|-1.6%
|Industrial Spraying
|38.8
|55
|16.2
|17.9
|41.9%
|46.2%
|EXEL Industries Group
|210.4
|249.2
|38.8
|42.2
|18.4%
|20.1%
*like‐for‐like = at constant foreign exchange rates and scope
|9-month revenue in €m
|2019 - 2020
|2020 - 2021
|Change in value
|Change in %
|Reported
|Reported
|Reported
|* like‐for‐like
|Reported
|* like‐for‐like
|Agricultural Spraying
|255.7
|292
|36.3
|42.1
|14.2%
|16.5%
|Sugar Beet Harvesters
|53.8
|63.8
|10
|10.9
|18.7%
|20.2%
|Garden Watering and Spraying
|89.3
|109.4
|20.1
|20.3
|22.4%
|22.7%
|Industrial Spraying
|125.8
|169.2
|43.4
|38
|34.5%
|30.2%
|EXEL Industries Group
|524.7
|634.4
|109.8
|111.3
|20.9%
|21.2%
*like‐for‐like = at constant foreign exchange rates and scope
