Revenue growth in the first half of 2021 Holding of the 2 extraordinary general meetings on July 21

(K€) S1 2019 S1 2020 S1 2021 Revenues 5 893 6 885 7 021 Activities discontinued or divested - 651 -

Continued growth, temporarily hampered by the health crisis

At current scope, consolidated revenue increased by 1.8% to €7 million, of which 21% was generated by the subsidiary Delta Drone International Ltd, based in Australia and operating mainly in the mining sector.

The activity continues to be impacted by the consequences of the global health crisis: the shortage of certain components, the very uncertain delays in supply and the difficulties of transport and movement, both goods and people are the main factors that explain the situation.

In this context, many cases, signed or in a finalization situation, are postponed as to their execution and therefore their invoicing. As a result, apart from worsening the general situation, turnover in the coming months, particularly for the whole of the second half of the financial year, could be significantly higher than in the first six months of the year.

This time lag does not, however, call into question the group's development plan. Today the business model is very clear, based exclusively on the design and marketing of 3 professional high-tech solutions addressed to the security, logistics (warehouse inventories) and mining sectors.

The group's clientele consists mainly of large accounts, most of them multinational, and the order book remains above €20 million, offering high visibility.

Finally, the Delta Drone group is international, with a strong presence in Africa (operations in 11 countries) and Oceania (Australia).

Positive impact of the shutdown/divestment of loss-making activities on results

The activities divested or discontinued represented a turnover of €651€ in the first half of the 2020 financial year. Their exit from the Group's perimeter has facilitated the establishment of the organization as planned in the framework of the 2020-2021 strategic plan.

Above all, it should result in a significant improvement in the result, starting in the1st half of this financial year (for the record, the half-yearly accounts will be published on 30 September).