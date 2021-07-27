Sound Community Bank Welcomes New Director of Banking Operations

Jon Kacirk is Senior Vice President and Director of Banking Operations responsible for oversight of Retail Branch, Deposit, and Payment Operations. Starting his banking career as a teller during the Great Recession, he held nearly every role in the branch and back office operations. Most recently, Kacirk was Vice President and Operations Manager for a large commercial bank.

SEATTLE, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sound Community Bank and its Board of Directors welcome Jon Kacirk, Director of Banking Operations.

Kacirk is a graduate of Pacific Coast Banking School and holds a certificate in Executive Leadership from the University of Washington’s Foster School of Business. He enjoys the community feel and outdoor experiences the area has to offer.

Sound Community Bank is a Seattle-based community bank, providing personal and business banking services in King, Pierce, Snohomish, Jefferson and Clallam Counties, and on the web at www.soundcb.com . Sound Community Bank is a subsidiary of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFBC).