ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.07.2021, 18:00   

 Almere, The Netherlands
July 27, 2021, 6 p.m. CET

Continued robust market demand fuels strong quarterly performance

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today reports its second quarter 2021 operating results (unaudited) in accordance with IFRS.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

EUR million Q2 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021
New orders 298.0 410.6 515.7
Revenue 341.8 394.0 411.7
Gross profit margin % 48.3 49.5 48.1
Operating result 87.6 124.5 118.4
Operating result margin % 25.6 31.6 28.7
Result from investments (excluding amortization intangible assets resulting from the sale of ASMPT stake in 2013) 10.7 13.9 19.3
Amortization intangible assets (resulting from the sale of ASMPT stake in 2013) (3.3) (3.0) (3.0)
Net earnings 74.1 122.5 108.4
Normalized net earnings (excluding amortization intangible assets resulting from the sale of ASMPT stake in 2013 and result from sale of ASMPT shares) 77.4 125.5 111.4
  • New orders of €516 million for the second quarter 2021 increased by 73% compared to the same period last year. This is consistent with our announcement on July 1, 2021, that order intake in the second quarter clearly exceeded the previous guidance.
  • Year-on-year revenue growth for the second quarter 2021 was 29% at constant currencies (20% as reported).
  • Gross profit margin of 48.1% was close to last year’s margin of 48.3%.
  • Operating result for the second quarter 2021 improved from €88 million last year to €118 million this year mainly driven by strong revenue growth.
  • Normalized net earnings for the second quarter 2021 were €111 million, a significant improvement compared to same quarter last year.

COMMENT

