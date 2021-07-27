ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Almere, The Netherlands
July 27, 2021, 6 p.m. CET
Continued robust market demand fuels strong quarterly performance
ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today reports its second quarter 2021 operating results (unaudited) in accordance with IFRS.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|EUR million
|Q2 2020
|Q1 2021
|Q2 2021
|New orders
|298.0
|410.6
|515.7
|Revenue
|341.8
|394.0
|411.7
|Gross profit margin %
|48.3
|49.5
|48.1
|Operating result
|87.6
|124.5
|118.4
|Operating result margin %
|25.6
|31.6
|28.7
|Result from investments (excluding amortization intangible assets resulting from the sale of ASMPT stake in 2013)
|10.7
|13.9
|19.3
|Amortization intangible assets (resulting from the sale of ASMPT stake in 2013)
|(3.3)
|(3.0)
|(3.0)
|Net earnings
|74.1
|122.5
|108.4
|Normalized net earnings (excluding amortization intangible assets resulting from the sale of ASMPT stake in 2013 and result from sale of ASMPT shares)
|77.4
|125.5
|111.4
- New orders of €516 million for the second quarter 2021 increased by 73% compared to the same period last year. This is consistent with our announcement on July 1, 2021, that order intake in the second quarter clearly exceeded the previous guidance.
- Year-on-year revenue growth for the second quarter 2021 was 29% at constant currencies (20% as reported).
- Gross profit margin of 48.1% was close to last year’s margin of 48.3%.
- Operating result for the second quarter 2021 improved from €88 million last year to €118 million this year mainly driven by strong revenue growth.
- Normalized net earnings for the second quarter 2021 were €111 million, a significant improvement compared to same quarter last year.
COMMENT
