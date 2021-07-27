Vastned Belgium Interim half-yearly report for the first half of 2021 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 27.07.2021, 18:00 | 24 | 0 | 0 27.07.2021, 18:00 | High stable collection rate (97.9%) of rental income during the first half of 2021. Occupancy rate during the first half of 2021 (97.4%) increased by 1.2% compared to 31 December 2020. Limited debt ratio of 28.6%, in line with 31 December 2020 (28.5%). € 34.7 million of unused credit facilities available. Decrease in the fair value of the existing real estate portfolio (-2.2%) compared to the previous financial year. Management focus in 2021 mainly on the timely collection of rental income and maintaining a strong occupancy rate. Full press release: Attachment VB_Interim half-yearly report for the first half of 2021







