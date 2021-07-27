checkAd

Solutions 30 +22.9% growth in 2021 Q2 revenue

  • Revenue up +20.8% for the first half of 2021 and up +37.4% compared to the same period in 2019, pre-covid
  • Excellent sales momentum with €300 million in new contracts signed in the second quarter of 2021
  • Solid growth prospects based on structurally favorable market trends

 

In millions of euros 6 months Q2
2021 2020 % change 2021 2020 % change
Total 441.2 365.1 +20.8% 216.0 175.7 +22.9%
From France 270.3 224.3 +20.5% 128.2 107.9 +18.9%
From Benelux 74.9 66.2 +13.2% 37.9 31.4 +20.8%
From other countries 96.0 74.6 +28.7% 49.9 36.5 +36.7%

Data for the first half of 2020 have been restated to consolidate Worldlink as of January 1, 2020.

 

Deployment of France’s virtuous model throughout Europe is accelerating

Consolidated revenue

During the second quarter, Solutions 30 reaches €216.0 million of revenues, an increase of 22.9% (19.8% organic growth). This strong organic growth is driven by major energy contracts signed at the end of 2020 in Belgium and by telecoms contracts signed in the first half of 2021 in Italy and Spain.

At the operational level, the priority was to invest in recruiting and training teams to take on the significant increase in workload of these demanding new contracts and to support the roll-out of new technologies in several countries.

On the sales front, the group is reaping the benefits from several favorable structural and economic trends: booming markets—driven by the digital transformation and the energy transition—and recovery plans of an unprecedented scale throughout Europe. In the second quarter, the group signed more than €300 million in new contracts with an average duration of three years, 50% of which were with new clients and 65% in the telecoms sector. The Benelux countries, England, and Spain substantially contributed to this performance.

