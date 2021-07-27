Sound Community Bank Welcomes Credit Officer and Commercial Loan Officer

SEATTLE, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sound Community Bank and its Board of Directors welcome new Credit Officer and new Commercial Loan Officer.

Brandon Lance is Vice President and Senior Credit Officer. He brings over 17 years banking experience primarily focused on commercial & industrial lending and commercial real estate credit risk management. Lance is a graduate of Western Washington University and Pacific Coast Banking School. In his spare time, he enjoys playing and coaching various sports year-round. Lance is married with two children. Brandon Lance may be reached at 206.204.8153 or brandon.lance@soundcb.com.