checkAd

Sound Community Bank Welcomes Credit Officer and Commercial Loan Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.07.2021, 18:00  |  23   |   |   

SEATTLE, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sound Community Bank and its Board of Directors welcome new Credit Officer and new Commercial Loan Officer.   

Brandon Lance is Vice President and Senior Credit Officer. He brings over 17 years banking experience primarily focused on commercial & industrial lending and commercial real estate credit risk management. Lance is a graduate of Western Washington University and Pacific Coast Banking School. In his spare time, he enjoys playing and coaching various sports year-round. Lance is married with two children. Brandon Lance may be reached at 206.204.8153 or brandon.lance@soundcb.com.

Jay Dogan joins the Bank as a Commercial Loan Officer. Dogan has over 20 years experience in real estate lending. He is a University of Washington graduate with a Bachelor of Business Administration, Accounting and Finance degree. Dogan enjoys fishing, boating, hiking, and spending time with his family. Jay Dogan may be reached at 206.204.8151 or jay.dogan@soundcb.com.

Sound Community Bank is a full-service bank, providing personal and business banking services in communities across the greater Puget Sound region. The Seattle-based company operates banking offices in King, Pierce, Snohomish, Clallam and Jefferson Counties and on the web at www.soundcb.com. Sound Community Bank is a subsidiary of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFBC).

For additional information:

Media Contact:
Brady Robb, SVP, Marketing Director
Sound Community Bank
1-800-458-5585 x202
brady.robb@soundcb.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sound Community Bank Welcomes Credit Officer and Commercial Loan Officer SEATTLE, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sound Community Bank and its Board of Directors welcome new Credit Officer and new Commercial Loan Officer.    Brandon Lance is Vice President and Senior Credit Officer. He brings over 17 years banking …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Sodexo enters into exclusive negotiations to combine its childcare activities with those of the ...
Idorsia announces financial results for the first half 2021 – Building momentum towards becoming ...
ERYTECH to Participate in the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Q2-21 and H1-21 Results
Verona Pharma Announces August 2021 Virtual Investor Conference Participation
RCI Banque: Rci Bank and Services Enters the Car Subscription Market With the Acquisition of Bipi  
FOBI AI Signs LOI To Acquire US Based Qples Online Coupon And Advertising Platform. Fully ...
ARHT Media to Host AGM on July 28, 2021 - Investor Presentation to Follow on the Same Day
Half-year financial report January – June 2021: Strong second quarter for the building solutions divisions
Titel
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board