PUBLICATION OF A TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAW OF 02/05/2007 ON THE DISCLOSURE OF IMPORTANT PARTICIPATIONS

A notification of 27 July 2021 issued by AXA, shows a passive threshold overrun, following the introduction of the double voting rights and a capital increase by contribution in kind from a/o Extensa Group, as approved at the extraordinary general meeting of Leasinvest Real Estate on 19 July 2021. The total number of voting rights of AXA in Leasinvest Real Estate has decreased to 13.44% of the voting rights in Leasinvest Real Estate NV (hereinafter the "Company”).

The notification comprises the following information: