Kering Availability of the 2021 first half report

PRESS RELEASE
July 27, 2021

AVAILABILITY OF THE 2021 FIRST-HALF REPORT FOR
THE PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2021

Kering announces that its 2021 First-Half Report for the period ended June 30, 2021 is publicly available on the www.kering.com/en website (Finance section).

About Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods, Jewelry and Watches: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, Ulysse Nardin, Girard-Perregaux, as well as Kering Eyewear. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow’s Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: “Empowering Imagination”. In 2020, Kering had over 38,000 employees and revenue of €13.1 billion.

Contacts

Press
Emilie Gargatte                        +33 (0)1 45 64 61 20                emilie.gargatte@kering.com
Marie de Montreynaud                +33 (0)1 45 64 62 53                marie.demontreynaud@kering.com 

Analysts/investors
Claire Roblet                         +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49                claire.roblet@kering.com
Julien Brosillon                     +33 (0)1 45 64 62 30              julien.brosillon@kering.com

Attachment





