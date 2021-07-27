Half-year Review of Mercialys’ Liquidity Agreement

Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by Mercialys (Paris:MERY) to Oddo BHF SCA, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account as of June 30, 2021:

145,957 shares

Euro 4,219,031.73.

For reference, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account upon the implementation of the new liquidity contract on January 2, 2019: