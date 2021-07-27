Half-year Review of Mercialys’ Liquidity Agreement
Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by Mercialys (Paris:MERY) to Oddo BHF SCA, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account as of June 30, 2021:
- 145,957 shares
- Euro 4,219,031.73.
For reference, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account upon the implementation of the new liquidity contract on January 2, 2019:
- 345,930 shares
- Euro 2,389,808.95.
At December 31, 2020, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account:
- 404,427 shares
- Euro 1,854,919.91.
In addition, the total transactions carried out between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021 are presented below:
|
|
Number of transactions
|
Number of shares
|
Amount in euros
|
Purchases
|
6,613
|
2,744,698
|
25,149,804.60
|
Sales
|
7,161
|
3,003,168
|
27,514,220.00
******
Mercialys
French limited company (société anonyme) with capital of Euro 93,886,501
Registered office: 16-18, rue du Quatre Septembre,
75002 Paris, France
Paris trade and companies register: 424 064 707
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210727005930/en/
