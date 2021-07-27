AS&K Group Sets Science Based Targets for Emissions Reduction
Medical communications group AS&K has set ambitious emissions reduction goals
using the Science Based Target initiative's (SBTi)
(https://sciencebasedtargets.org/companies-taking-action#table) framework for
SMEs. This global organization provides companies with a clearly defined pathway
to future-proof growth by specifying how much and how quickly they need to
reduce their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.
By joining more than 1,000 visionary businesses (https://www.unglobalcompact.org
/take-action/events/climate-action-summit-2019/business-ambition/business-leader
s-taking-action) from all industries including major pharmaceutical companies,
AS&K is leading the way in the medical communication sector in this important
worldwide effort to tackle the climate crisis. AS&K has set a group-wide goal of
50% reduction in GHG emissions, which is in line with the most stringent goal of
the Paris Agreement to keep global warming to 1.5C and prevent the most damaging
effects of climate change.
"AS&K understands the urgent need for companies to take action to address the
climate crisis. We're absolutely committed to doing all that we can, and will
also work with our clients to reduce the climate impact of their medical
communication activities," said Simon Gee
(https://www.linkedin.com/in/simon-gee-4375473/) , AS&K Agency Head.
As well as reducing emissions, AS&K (https://asandk.com/) is aiming to become
net zero before 2030 by supporting programs that mitigate the effects of their
remaining emissions.
"The climate crisis is one of the most important issues of our times and we're
passionate about taking meaningful steps to reduce our carbon footprint. Joining
the SBTi and setting emissions reduction goals is a critical first step in
getting to net-zero as soon as we can," added Katherine Vik
(https://www.linkedin.com/in/katherine-vik-63783a9/) , Senior Digital Project
Manager and Chair of AS&K's Climate Committee. "We are also running a number of
workstreams to help our clients reduce the environmental impact of their medical
communications."
More information about AS&K's commitment is available on the SBTi
(https://sciencebasedtargets.org/companies-taking-action#table) website.
About AS&K Group: The AS&K Group is an independently owned group of medical
communications agencies who collaborate with leading pharmaceutical and medical
device companies. As strategic partners and subject matter experts, the AS&K
Group transforms complex scientific information into compelling programs that
inform and educate healthcare professionals. The AS&K Group comprises three
innovative companies: Remedica (https://remedica.com/) , AS&K Communications and
The Corpus (https://the-corpus.com/) . Follow our journey on Twitter
(https://twitter.com/ASandKGroup) @asandkgroup and Linkedin
(https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-asandk-group-communications)
