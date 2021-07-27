checkAd

AS&K Group Sets Science Based Targets for Emissions Reduction

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
27.07.2021, 18:30  |  29   |   |   

London, UK (ots) - --News Direct--

Medical communications group AS&K has set ambitious emissions reduction goals
using the Science Based Target initiative's (SBTi)
(https://sciencebasedtargets.org/companies-taking-action#table) framework for
SMEs. This global organization provides companies with a clearly defined pathway
to future-proof growth by specifying how much and how quickly they need to
reduce their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

By joining more than 1,000 visionary businesses (https://www.unglobalcompact.org
/take-action/events/climate-action-summit-2019/business-ambition/business-leader
s-taking-action) from all industries including major pharmaceutical companies,
AS&K is leading the way in the medical communication sector in this important
worldwide effort to tackle the climate crisis. AS&K has set a group-wide goal of
50% reduction in GHG emissions, which is in line with the most stringent goal of
the Paris Agreement to keep global warming to 1.5C and prevent the most damaging
effects of climate change.

"AS&K understands the urgent need for companies to take action to address the
climate crisis. We're absolutely committed to doing all that we can, and will
also work with our clients to reduce the climate impact of their medical
communication activities," said Simon Gee
(https://www.linkedin.com/in/simon-gee-4375473/) , AS&K Agency Head.

As well as reducing emissions, AS&K (https://asandk.com/) is aiming to become
net zero before 2030 by supporting programs that mitigate the effects of their
remaining emissions.

"The climate crisis is one of the most important issues of our times and we're
passionate about taking meaningful steps to reduce our carbon footprint. Joining
the SBTi and setting emissions reduction goals is a critical first step in
getting to net-zero as soon as we can," added Katherine Vik
(https://www.linkedin.com/in/katherine-vik-63783a9/) , Senior Digital Project
Manager and Chair of AS&K's Climate Committee. "We are also running a number of
workstreams to help our clients reduce the environmental impact of their medical
communications."

More information about AS&K's commitment is available on the SBTi
(https://sciencebasedtargets.org/companies-taking-action#table) website.

About AS&K Group: The AS&K Group is an independently owned group of medical
communications agencies who collaborate with leading pharmaceutical and medical
device companies. As strategic partners and subject matter experts, the AS&K
Group transforms complex scientific information into compelling programs that
inform and educate healthcare professionals. The AS&K Group comprises three
innovative companies: Remedica (https://remedica.com/) , AS&K Communications and
The Corpus (https://the-corpus.com/) . Follow our journey on Twitter
(https://twitter.com/ASandKGroup) @asandkgroup and Linkedin
(https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-asandk-group-communications)

Contact Details

AS&K Group

Alana Zdinak

+44 7766 706656

mailto:alana.zdinak@asandk.com

Remedica

Alejandro Potes

+44 20 7428 2996

mailto:alejandro.potes@remedica.com

Company Website

https://asandk.com/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/asandk-group-
sets-science-based-targets-for-emissions-reduction-192777313

2021 News Direct Corp.

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/152041/4979621
OTS: News Direct



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AS&K Group Sets Science Based Targets for Emissions Reduction -News Direct- Medical communications group AS&K has set ambitious emissions reduction goals using the Science Based Target initiative's (SBTi) (https://sciencebasedtargets.org/companies-taking-action#table) framework for SMEs. This global …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PwC-Fachbuch: So gelingt die digitale Transformation der Finanzfunktion
SystemKosmetik GmbH finanziert Innovation und Wachstum mit A.B.S. Global Factoring AG / ...
Umfrage von ServiceNow ergab: Pandemie setzt neue Maßstäbe - Erwartungen an Digitalisierung deutlich gestiegen (FOTO)
Lohnt sich eine Zahnzusatzversicherung? Kosten vs. Nutzen (VIDEO)
Stuttgarter Nachrichten: Kommentar zur gescheiterten Deutsche-Wohnen-Übernahme
Pay-TV und bezahlte Videoinhalte wachsen 2020 erstmals auf über 4 Milliarden Euro Umsatz in ...
ANITA: Erste Etappe für digitale Zukunft im Umschlagterminal Ulm Dornstadt erreicht: ...
Übers Ziel hinaus / Kommentar über die Wirkung neuer Chip-Subventionen von Stefan Kroneck
Corona-Trend: 2,8 Millionen Deutsche haben sich ein Wohnmobil zugelegt (FOTO)
How Shopware takes commerce to the next level (FOTO)
Titel
Bauwirtschaft: Tarifverhandlungen werden am 27. Juli 2021 fortgesetzt
PwC-Fachbuch: So gelingt die digitale Transformation der Finanzfunktion
The smarter E AWARD 2021: Das sind die Gewinner
ALDI SÜD testet zertifizierte, vegane Naturkosmetik (FOTO)
BentoNet GmbH: Smarte Cloudlösung deckt die ganze Wertschöpfungskette für dezentrale ...
Ölpreis sackt ab, Benzin und Diesel stagnieren / Brent-Öl um sechs US-Dollar billiger / ADAC: Mineralölkonzerne müssen Preisrückgang an Verbraucher weitergeben (FOTO)
LG Frankfurt: ING-Diba muss Vorfälligkeitsentschädigung zurückzahlen
Meilenstein in der Online-Identifikation: Modulbestätigung der Bundesnetzagentur für Nect Robo-Ident-Technologie (FOTO)
Luftreinigung als Baustein zur Verhinderung der vierten Welle (FOTO)
Gauselmann Gruppe erhält Zuschlag im Vergabeverfahren um die Spielbanken in ...
Titel
Online-Marktplatz ManoMano ist mit 2,6 Milliarden Dollar Bewertung neues europäisches Einhorn ...
Erste Förderungstranche des GAIA-X-Wettbewerbs bewilligt - KI-Kompetenz aus Osnabrück ...
BIG direkt gesund: Von Null auf 515.000 Versicherte in 25 Jahren / Jubiläum der 1. Direktkrankenkasse (FOTO)
Vascudyne Announces Successful First Human Use of TRUE Vascular Graft for Hemodialysis Access
Steigert Lieferbereitschaft bei reduzierten Beständen: Die zur Abels & Kemmner Gruppe gehörende SCT GmbH stellt KI basiertes Softwaretool zur ...
PwC Deutschland als "Microsoft Country Partner of the Year 2021" ausgezeichnet
PwC lädt zum "Digital Automotive Talk 2021"
Die Klima-Selbstverpflichtung des deutschen Finanzsektors hat viel in Bewegung gebracht - ...
Bauwirtschaft: Tarifverhandlungen werden am 27. Juli 2021 fortgesetzt
EA288-Motor: LG Stuttgart verurteilt Volkswagen AG zu Schadensersatz
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
Consors Finanz Studie: Der Kostendruck steigt - wie lange ziehen Autofahrer noch mit? (FOTO) (1) 
IT-Berufe: Ausländische Fachkräfte können Lücke füllen

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18:58 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: pbb hebt Prognose für das IFRS-Vorsteuerergebnis an auf 180 Mio. EUR bis 220 Mio. EUR für das Gesamtjahr 2021 (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
18:58 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: pbb raises guidance for full-year 2021 pre-tax profit (IFRS) to between €180 million and €220 million
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
18:58 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: pbb hebt Prognose für das IFRS-Vorsteuerergebnis an auf 180 Mio. € bis 220 Mio. € für das Gesamtjahr 2021
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
18:55 UhrAktien Osteuropa Schluss: Mehrheitlich mit Verlusten
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
18:55 UhrEQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – EGBN
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18:51 UhrIst Vietnam wirklich ein Währungs-Manipulator?
NTG24 | Kommentare
18:48 UhrDGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Enforcement-Verfahren zum Konzernabschluss 2019 abgeschlossen; den Fehlerfeststellungen zugrundeliegende Aspekte bereits im Konzernabschluss 2020 berücksichtigt (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
18:48 UhrDGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Enforcement-Verfahren zum Konzernabschluss 2019 abgeschlossen; den Fehlerfeststellungen zugrundeliegende Aspekte bereits im Konzernabschluss 2020 berücksichtigt
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
18:48 UhrDGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Enforcement procedure completed for the 2019 consolidated financial statements - Aspects underlying the errors identified already taken into account in the 2020 financial statements
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
18:48 UhrAnlegerverlag: Plug Power stürzt weiter ab!
Anlegerverlag | Chartanalysen