AS&K Group Sets Science Based Targets for Emissions Reduction

London, UK (ots) - --News Direct--



Medical communications group AS&K has set ambitious emissions reduction goals

using the Science Based Target initiative's (SBTi)

(https://sciencebasedtargets.org/companies-taking-action#table) framework for

SMEs. This global organization provides companies with a clearly defined pathway

to future-proof growth by specifying how much and how quickly they need to

reduce their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.



By joining more than 1,000 visionary businesses (https://www.unglobalcompact.org

/take-action/events/climate-action-summit-2019/business-ambition/business-leader

s-taking-action) from all industries including major pharmaceutical companies,

AS&K is leading the way in the medical communication sector in this important

worldwide effort to tackle the climate crisis. AS&K has set a group-wide goal of

50% reduction in GHG emissions, which is in line with the most stringent goal of

the Paris Agreement to keep global warming to 1.5C and prevent the most damaging

effects of climate change.







climate crisis. We're absolutely committed to doing all that we can, and will

also work with our clients to reduce the climate impact of their medical

communication activities," said Simon Gee

(https://www.linkedin.com/in/simon-gee-4375473/) , AS&K Agency Head.



As well as reducing emissions, AS&K (https://asandk.com/) is aiming to become

net zero before 2030 by supporting programs that mitigate the effects of their

remaining emissions.



"The climate crisis is one of the most important issues of our times and we're

passionate about taking meaningful steps to reduce our carbon footprint. Joining

the SBTi and setting emissions reduction goals is a critical first step in

getting to net-zero as soon as we can," added Katherine Vik

(https://www.linkedin.com/in/katherine-vik-63783a9/) , Senior Digital Project

Manager and Chair of AS&K's Climate Committee. "We are also running a number of

workstreams to help our clients reduce the environmental impact of their medical

communications."



More information about AS&K's commitment is available on the SBTi

(https://sciencebasedtargets.org/companies-taking-action#table) website.



About AS&K Group: The AS&K Group is an independently owned group of medical

communications agencies who collaborate with leading pharmaceutical and medical

device companies. As strategic partners and subject matter experts, the AS&K

Group transforms complex scientific information into compelling programs that

inform and educate healthcare professionals. The AS&K Group comprises three

innovative companies: Remedica (https://remedica.com/) , AS&K Communications and

The Corpus (https://the-corpus.com/) . Follow our journey on Twitter

(https://twitter.com/ASandKGroup) @asandkgroup and Linkedin

(https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-asandk-group-communications)



Contact Details



AS&K Group



Alana Zdinak



+44 7766 706656



mailto:alana.zdinak@asandk.com



Remedica



Alejandro Potes



+44 20 7428 2996



mailto:alejandro.potes@remedica.com



Company Website



https://asandk.com/



View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/asandk-group-

sets-science-based-targets-for-emissions-reduction-192777313



2021 News Direct Corp.



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/152041/4979621

OTS: News Direct





"AS&K understands the urgent need for companies to take action to address theclimate crisis. We're absolutely committed to doing all that we can, and willalso work with our clients to reduce the climate impact of their medicalcommunication activities," said Simon Gee(https://www.linkedin.com/in/simon-gee-4375473/) , AS&K Agency Head.As well as reducing emissions, AS&K (https://asandk.com/) is aiming to becomenet zero before 2030 by supporting programs that mitigate the effects of theirremaining emissions."The climate crisis is one of the most important issues of our times and we'repassionate about taking meaningful steps to reduce our carbon footprint. Joiningthe SBTi and setting emissions reduction goals is a critical first step ingetting to net-zero as soon as we can," added Katherine Vik(https://www.linkedin.com/in/katherine-vik-63783a9/) , Senior Digital ProjectManager and Chair of AS&K's Climate Committee. "We are also running a number ofworkstreams to help our clients reduce the environmental impact of their medicalcommunications."More information about AS&K's commitment is available on the SBTi(https://sciencebasedtargets.org/companies-taking-action#table) website.About AS&K Group: The AS&K Group is an independently owned group of medicalcommunications agencies who collaborate with leading pharmaceutical and medicaldevice companies. As strategic partners and subject matter experts, the AS&KGroup transforms complex scientific information into compelling programs thatinform and educate healthcare professionals. The AS&K Group comprises threeinnovative companies: Remedica (https://remedica.com/) , AS&K Communications andThe Corpus (https://the-corpus.com/) . Follow our journey on Twitter(https://twitter.com/ASandKGroup) @asandkgroup and Linkedin(https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-asandk-group-communications)Contact DetailsAS&K GroupAlana Zdinak+44 7766 706656mailto:alana.zdinak@asandk.comRemedicaAlejandro Potes+44 20 7428 2996mailto:alejandro.potes@remedica.comCompany Websitehttps://asandk.com/View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/asandk-group-sets-science-based-targets-for-emissions-reduction-1927773132021 News Direct Corp.Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/152041/4979621OTS: News Direct