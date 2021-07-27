checkAd

Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of European Metals Holdings Limited

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.07.2021, 18:26  |  45   |   |   

Deutsche Bank announced today its appointment as depositary bank for the American Depositary Receipt program of European Metals Holdings Limited.

European Metals Holdings Limited. (OTC: EMHXY) is a vertically integrated battery metals company aiming to be Europe's first producer of battery grade lithium hydroxide and carbonate products from its Cinovec project in the Czech Republic. The Company's headquarters are in Perth, Australia. *

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Deutsche Bank AG!
Long
Basispreis 9,94€
Hebel 14,94
Ask 0,63
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 11,32€
Hebel 14,74
Ask 0,81
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“We are very pleased to be appointed as depositary bank for European Metals Holdings Limited’s American Depositary Receipt program” said Daniel Clark, Global Head of Depositary Receipts at Deutsche Bank. “Deutsche Bank will deploy its broad range of customized services to assist European Metals in enhancing the visibility of its ADR program with the investor community”.

In addition to specializing in administering cross-border equity structures such as New York Shares and American and Global Depositary Receipts, Deutsche Bank provides corporates, financial institutions, hedge funds and supranational agencies around the world with trustee, agency, escrow and related services. Deutsche Bank offers a very broad range of services for diverse products, from complex securitizations and project finance to syndicated loans, debt exchanges and restructurings.

* This information was provided by European Metals Holdings Limited (July 2021).

Depositary Receipt Information

Country

British Virgin Islands

Custodian Bank

National Nominees Limited

Effective Date

July 27, 2021

 

 

Level I ADR

 

CUSIP

29882F 108

ISIN

US29882F1084

Symbol

EMHXY

Exchange

OTC

Current Ratio

1 ADR to 20 CUFS

Eligibility

DTC

 

Depositary Receipt Contacts

Seite 1 von 2
Deutsche Bank Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: Deutsche Bank vor neuem All-Time-High
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of European Metals Holdings Limited Deutsche Bank announced today its appointment as depositary bank for the American Depositary Receipt program of European Metals Holdings Limited. European Metals Holdings Limited. (OTC: EMHXY) is a vertically integrated battery metals company aiming …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Organon and ObsEva Enter Global License Agreement to Develop and Commercialize Ebopiprant (OBE022), ...
BrainChip Discusses AI’s Positive Impact on the Human Condition With Public Interest Technology ...
REE Automotive to Ring the Opening Bell at Nasdaq on July 27th
Starbucks and Nestlé to Bring Ready-to-Drink Coffee Beverages to Southeast Asia, Oceania and Latin ...
XPeng P7 Achieves 5-Star Safety Rating in China’s Latest C-NCAP Safety Test
Intel Accelerates Process and Packaging Innovations
Organic Garage to Host Annual General Shareholders Meeting on July 28, 2021
ImmunityBio’s Novel Immunotherapy NANT Cancer Vaccine Currently Being Studied in Multiple ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:35 UhrDEUTSCHE BANK IM FOKUS: Milliardengewinn in Sicht
dpa-AFX | Analysen
26.07.21WOCHENAUSBLICK: Für den Dax ist keine Sommerruhe in Sicht
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
25.07.21Europas Banken im Stress: Wie krisenfest ist die Branche?
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
24.07.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 29/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
23.07.21EZB-Aufseher lassen Dividendenstopp für Banken auslaufen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
23.07.21WOCHENAUSBLICK: Für den Dax ist keine Sommerruhe in Sicht
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
22.07.21DEUTSCHE BÖRSE IM FOKUS: Weimer sucht neuen Kurs-Turbo
dpa-AFX | Analysen
22.07.21LYNX: Deutsche Bank Aktie mit Bullenalarm! Jetzt geht es wieder los
LYNX Analysen | Analysen
20.07.21ROUNDUP/Bargeldgrenze und neue Behörde: Brüssel will Geldwäsche an den Kragen
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
19.07.21BARCLAYS stuft DEUTSCHE BANK AG auf 'Equal Weight'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere