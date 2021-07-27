Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of European Metals Holdings Limited

European Metals Holdings Limited. (OTC: EMHXY) is a vertically integrated battery metals company aiming to be Europe's first producer of battery grade lithium hydroxide and carbonate products from its Cinovec project in the Czech Republic. The Company's headquarters are in Perth, Australia. *

Deutsche Bank announced today its appointment as depositary bank for the American Depositary Receipt program of European Metals Holdings Limited.

“We are very pleased to be appointed as depositary bank for European Metals Holdings Limited’s American Depositary Receipt program” said Daniel Clark, Global Head of Depositary Receipts at Deutsche Bank. “Deutsche Bank will deploy its broad range of customized services to assist European Metals in enhancing the visibility of its ADR program with the investor community”.

In addition to specializing in administering cross-border equity structures such as New York Shares and American and Global Depositary Receipts, Deutsche Bank provides corporates, financial institutions, hedge funds and supranational agencies around the world with trustee, agency, escrow and related services. Deutsche Bank offers a very broad range of services for diverse products, from complex securitizations and project finance to syndicated loans, debt exchanges and restructurings.

* This information was provided by European Metals Holdings Limited (July 2021).