Refractory Angina Market to Increase at a 7.97% CAGR During the Study Period [2018-2030], Speculates DelveInsight

The Refractory Angina market is assumed to show positive growth, mainly attributed to increased prevalence and the expected launch of novel therapies, such as IMB-1018972, Auto-CD34+ cells, and others during the forecast period (2018–2030).

LAS VEGAS, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's "Refractory Angina Market" report provides a thorough comprehension of the Refractory Angina historical and forecasted epidemiology and the Refractory Angina market trends in the 7MM [the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan]. The Refractory Angina market report also proffers an analysis of the current Refractory Angina treatment algorithm/practice, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs. 

 Some of the necessary takeaways from the Refractory Angina Market Research Report 

  • The FDA approved Ranibizumab in 2012 for the Refractory Angina treatment. It was the first treatment option to be FDA approved.
  • Refractory Angina Market observes a growth since the current understanding of the disease has dramatically improved in recent decades, leading to increased awareness, improved management, and better outcomes. The increasing angina prevalence results in novel pharmacological interventions, hence the availability of therapeutic drugs
  • Refractory Angina Market growth size might impede due to no targeted therapy has been approved for Refractory Angina to date, resulting in an increased number of patients suffering from chronic angina pectoris. Also, even the off-label therapies used as maintenance therapy for angina have not shown potential effects in the trials, which is one of the main reasons these therapies are still not being used in the United States. Moreover, cell therapy efficacy still poses a concern for developers as the available data are still inconclusive for definitive efficacy. There is a need to improve physician adherence to prescription guidelines and long-term patient compliance.
  • Several key pharmaceutical companies include Imbria Pharmaceuticals, Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., Angionetics Inc., Xylocor Therapeutics, Inc., and others, are developing novel products to improve the Refractory Angina treatment outlook. 

Refractory Angina is an accumulation of fluid in the macula part of the retina that arises from the blood-retinal barrier (BRB) failure due to leaking blood vessels. The disease is a leading cause of significant vision loss in diabetic persons.

DelveInsight estimates that the total Refractory Angina prevalent population in the 7MM countries was estimated to be 2,970,721 cases in 2020. Refractory Angina is found to be more prominent in males in comparison to females. 

The Refractory Angina Market Analysis Report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis segmented into: 

  • Diagnosed Population of Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Respiratory Angina
  • Sub-type cases of Refractory Angina
  • Gender-specific cases of Refractory Angina
  • Diagnosed Population of NORDA of Refractory Angina 

Refractory Angina Treatment Market 

Refractory Angina is a chronic disease characterized by persistent angina. Patients are left with no options since they are not considered amenable for conventional revascularization treatment for reasons related to diffuse coronary lesions, unsuitability to chronic total occlusion mechanical revascularization, or frailty from the presence of severe comorbidities. Despite continuous developments in Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) management, particularly in the aged population, the Refractory Angina patients are correlated to healthcare expenses. Currently, there are several methods to treat this disease that involve pharmacological treatment approaches. Several non-invasive methods are also available to treat Refractory Angina, such as External Enhanced Counter Pulsation (EECP), extracorporeal shockwave therapy (ESWT), neuromodulation, and others. Pragmatic rehabilitation is also an important approach to promote patients affected with Refractory Angina to manage their chest pain.

During the initial stages of Refractory Angina, no treatment is needed unless the patients efficiently control their blood sugar levels. If the condition becomes severe, the standard Refractory Angina treatment is laser photocoagulation. Ranibizumab is an anti-VEGF antibody fragment designed for intraocular use to neutralize all known forms of VEGF-A. Ranibizumab is only FDA-approved for the treatment of Refractory Angina. 

There is no significant pharmacologic-approved therapy to improve quality of life in Refractory Angina patients. Still, a considerable amount of evidence exists in the literature that supports pharmacologic treatment in Stable Angina. Beta-blockers and Calcium Channel Antagonists like Nicorandil (K-ATP - channel opener), Ivabradine (If current inhibitor), Trimetazidine (Reversible 3-ketoacyl-thiolase inhibitor), Ranolazine, Fasudil/hydroxyfasudil (Rho-kinase inhibitor) are a few mainstay medical treatments for Angina. 

Refractory Angina Market Analysis 

To date, the mainstay therapy for Refractory Angina remains Anti-VEGFs. But this treatment landscape needs improvement to resolve numerous limitations it possesses currently. There are different types of responders to the anti-VEGF treatment ranging from good to intermediate to poor responders. No biomarkers are presently available to predict good, poor, or intermediate responders. Also, the cytokine/chemokine profile of Refractory Angina patients varies from one to another. Probably, genetic factors play an essential role in this anti-VEGF responsiveness. Despite these limitations, anti-VEGFs will remain the mainstay of treatment therapy among patients with Refractory Angina. However, a combination of therapies of novel inhibitors targeting the molecules beyond VEGF in the coming years will be observed. Besides, novel drug delivery systems using nanotechnology, sustained-release delivery implants, and stem cell therapy are also on the horizon. 

Refractory Angina Market growth will enlarge since the efforts to understand better the mechanisms and functions of gene and cell-based therapies in cardiology are helping in findings better options for treatment. Also, with the increased Refractory Angina prevalence and unavailability of targeted therapy, the first drug to target this untapped market will significantly gain upon the opportunity. Several therapies in the Refractory Angina pipeline have the potential to drive the market. Some of the most prominent ones include IMB-1018972, CLBS-14 (Auto-CD34+ cells), Ad5FGF-4, AdVEGFXC1, among others. The emerging drugs can significantly improve the overall quality of life of patients. Some major players in the global Refractory Angina market in the late phase of clinical development are Caladrius, Angionetics Inc, Imbria Pharmaceutical, XyloCor, and others.

Scope of the Refractory Angina Market Insight Report  

  • Geography Covered: The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. 
  • Study Period: 3-year historical and 10-year forecasted analysis (2018-2030).
  • Refractory Angina Markets Segmentation: By Geographies and By Refractory Angina Therapies (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming) 
  • Dominant Market Companies investigating its candidates for Refractory Angina: Imbria Pharmaceuticals, Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., Angionetics Inc., Xylocor Therapeutics, Inc., and several others. 
  • Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies. 
  • Case Studies
  • KOL's Views
  • Analyst's View

Table of Contents 

Refractory Angina Key Insights

Refractory Angina Market Overview at a Glance

SWOT Analysis for Refractory Angina

Executive Summary of Refractory Angina 

Refractory Angina Disease Background and Overview 

Refractory Angina Epidemiology and Patient Population

The United States

EU5 Countries

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

The United Kingdom

Japan

Refractory Angina Treatment

Refractory Angina Unmet Needs

Refractory Angina Case Studies

Organizations Related With Refractory Angina

Refractory Angina Emerging Therapies

IMB-101: Imbria Pharmaceuticals

AUTO CD34+ CELLS: Caladrius Biosciences, Inc.

GENERX: Angionetics Inc.

XC001: Xylocor Therapeutics, Inc.

Refractory Angina: 7MM Market Analysis

The United States Refractory Angina Market Size

EU-5 Refractory Angina Market Size

Germany Market Size

France Market Size

Italy Market Size

Spain Market Size

United Kingdom Market Size

Japan Refractory Angina Market Size

Refractory Angina Market Drivers

Refractory Angina Market Barriers

Appendix

DelveInsight Capabilities

Disclaimer

About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also provides Business Consulting Services with a credible market analysis that will help accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach. 

Refractory Angina Market to Increase at a 7.97% CAGR During the Study Period [2018-2030], Speculates DelveInsight The Refractory Angina market is assumed to show positive growth, mainly attributed to increased prevalence and the expected launch of novel therapies, such as IMB-1018972, Auto-CD34+ cells, and others during the forecast period (2018–2030). LAS …

