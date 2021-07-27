checkAd

Beretta Ventures Announces New Director

Autor: Accesswire
27.07.2021   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Beretta Ventures Ltd. (the "Company") (TSXV:BRTA.H) announces that Michael Lucas has been appointed as a director of the Company, replacing Mario Miranda, who has resigned as a director of the Company.

In addition, 171,334 founder's shares currently held in escrow are being transferred within escrow to Michael Lucas.

The Company wishes to thank Mario Miranda for his service to the Company.

On behalf of the Board, Scott Ackerman

CEO, CFO, Corporate Secretary and Director

For further information:

Beretta Ventures Ltd.
1600 - 609 Granville Street
Vancouver, BC V7Y 1C3
(778) 331-8505

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable law.

SOURCE: Beretta Ventures Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/657250/Beretta-Ventures-Announces-New-Direc ...

Wertpapier


