DGAP-News GRENKE AG: Enforcement procedure completed for the 2019 consolidated financial statements - Aspects underlying the errors identified already taken into account in the 2020 financial statements

GRENKE AG: Enforcement procedure completed for the 2019 consolidated financial statements - Aspects underlying the errors identified already taken into account in the 2020 financial statements

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GRENKE: Enforcement procedure completed for the 2019 consolidated financial statements - Aspects underlying the errors identified already taken into account in the 2020 consolidated financial statements; no further adjustments required

- BaFin identifies errors and expresses points of criticism in three areas regarding the 2019 consolidated financial statements: the accounting treatment of franchise companies, the determination of risk provisions in accordance with IFRS 9, and the goodwill reported for the subsidiaries in Portugal and Poland.

- Areas identified were already known and retroactively adjusted for in the 2020 consolidated financial statements and taken into account in the current financial statements.

- Based on GRENKE's assessment, there is no need for further adjustments to the 2020 consolidated financial statements or previous financial statements as a result of the declaratory decision. It is the Company's understanding that BaFin also sees no need for further adjustments.

- Chief Financial Officer Dr Sebastian Hirsch: "Another step towards normality".

Baden-Baden, July 27, 2021: GRENKE AG, a global financing partner for small and medium-sized enterprises, has received a declaratory decision on error findings from the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) as part of the enforcement procedure for the audit of the 2019 consolidated financial statements. With the announcement of these error findings, the enforcement procedure is now concluded. As expected, BaFin's criticisms of GRENKE described in the notice dated July 16, 2021 relate to the accounting treatment of franchise companies, the determination of risk provisions in accordance with IFRS 9, and the goodwill reported for Portugal and Poland in the 2019 consolidated financial statements.

