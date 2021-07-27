DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: pbb raises guidance for full-year 2021 pre-tax profit (IFRS) to between €180 million and €220 million



27-Jul-2021 / 18:58 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (pbb) generated consolidated pre-tax profit of €62 million during the second quarter of 2021, clearly ahead of the figure for the same quarter of the previous year and for the first quarter 2021 (preliminary, unaudited figures in accordance with IFRS; Q2 2020: €28 million, Q1 2021: €52 million). Profit before taxes for the first half of the year rose to €114 million, up from €30 million for the first six months of 2020. Based on the good business development during the first half of the year, pbb today raised its guidance for the full year 2021 substantially, despite some remaining uncertainty regarding potential risk provisioning requirements in the second half of 2021. The Bank now anticipates pre-tax profit of between €180 million and €220 million, above its previous guidance of at least €155 million. Profit before taxes for 2020 totalled €154 million.







Contact:

Walter Allwicher

Managing Director, Communications

+49 (0) 89 2880 28 787 27-Jul-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

