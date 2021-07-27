Ipsen Strengthens Its Pre-clinical Oncology Pipeline With an Exclusive Worldwide-collaboration With BAKX Therapeutics Inc. for BKX-001, Targeting the Apoptosis Pathway

Regulatory News:

Disclaimer: Intended for international media and investor audiences only

Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY) and BAKX Therapeutics Inc. have signed an exclusive worldwide-collaboration agreement to research, develop, manufacture and commercialize BKX-001 as a potential treatment for leukemia, lymphoma and solid tumors.

Apoptosis is the naturally occurring process of programmed cell death. Deregulated apoptosis can lead to uncontrolled cell division and the development of a tumor.2 The apoptosis cell-signaling pathway has been proven to be a target for cancer therapy with the development and approval of BCL-2 inhibitors for the treatment of certain hematological malignancies.3 BAX is a novel target in this pathway that is downstream of all anti-apoptotic proteins like BCL-2, BCL-XL, MCL-1 etc.4 Direct activation of BAX has several possible outcomes as an investigational cancer therapy, potentially addressing multiple tumor types and the resistance encountered while targeting only the antiapoptotic BCL-2 family proteins. BAX activation by small-molecule agonists have been shown to promote apoptosis in leukemia-cell lines and human samples, while sparing healthy cells in vitro and suppress human acute myeloid leukemia xenografts and increased host survival without toxicity in vivo.5