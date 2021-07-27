Ipsen Strengthens Its Pre-clinical Oncology Pipeline With an Exclusive Worldwide-collaboration With BAKX Therapeutics Inc. for BKX-001, Targeting the Apoptosis Pathway
Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY) and BAKX Therapeutics Inc. have signed an exclusive worldwide-collaboration agreement to research, develop, manufacture and commercialize BKX-001 as a potential treatment for leukemia, lymphoma and solid tumors.
Apoptosis is the naturally occurring process of programmed cell death. Deregulated apoptosis can lead to uncontrolled cell division and the development of a tumor.2 The apoptosis cell-signaling pathway has been proven to be a target for cancer therapy with the development and approval of BCL-2 inhibitors for the treatment of certain hematological malignancies.3 BAX is a novel target in this pathway that is downstream of all anti-apoptotic proteins like BCL-2, BCL-XL, MCL-1 etc.4 Direct activation of BAX has several possible outcomes as an investigational cancer therapy, potentially addressing multiple tumor types and the resistance encountered while targeting only the antiapoptotic BCL-2 family proteins. BAX activation by small-molecule agonists have been shown to promote apoptosis in leukemia-cell lines and human samples, while sparing healthy cells in vitro and suppress human acute myeloid leukemia xenografts and increased host survival without toxicity in vivo.5
Dr. Howard Mayer, Executive Vice President and Head of Research and Development, Ipsen, said “As part of our strategy, we continue to strengthen our pipeline and deliver exciting external-innovation opportunities. We are, therefore, delighted to partner with the expert team at BAKX Therapeutics to move BKX-001 into further preclinical development, with the goal of achieving a development candidate that can be evaluated for the potential treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Importantly, this collaboration also reflects the shared values across our two organizations and, as a result, we will be building a strong cross-company team to advance this innovation for people living with these forms of cancer, and their healthcare teams.”
Sree Kant, Founder and CEO of BAKX Therapeutics Inc. said “We are excited to partner with Ipsen on investigational BKX-001. This program is the result of pioneering work on the BAX protein driven by our scientific co-founders Loren D Walensky and Evripidis Gavathiotis. This partnership brings together Ipsen’s excellent clinical development and commercial capabilities with our industry-leading knowledge of the BAX protein and our unique computational platform. This is a collaboration of very distinct complementary capabilities that can together drive important treatment options in cancer therapy for patients, faster.”
