Alpine Banks of Colorado Announces Financial Results for Q2 2021

Book Value per Class A share increased 3.5%, or $131.85 to $3,877.86 per share versus first quarter 2021

Book Value per Class B share increased 3.5%, or $0.88 to $25.85 per share versus first quarter 2021

Organic loan growth during the second quarter 2021 was 2.5% or $76.7 million versus first quarter 2021

Core deposit growth during the second quarter 2021 was 2.8% or $141.8 million versus first quarter 2021

“Alpine performed well during the second quarter 2021,” said president and vice chairman Glen Jammaron. “The Colorado economy continues to perform well and that manifests itself in Alpine’s financial results. The Company has locations in many diverse and exciting markets within Colorado. We are well-served by operating in markets where people want to live and vacation.”

Net Income

Net income for the second quarter 2021 and the first quarter 2021 was $15.7 million and $14.1 million, respectively. Interest income decreased $1.9 million in the second quarter 2021 compared to the first quarter 2021 primarily due to a decrease in yields on loans, securities and balances due from banks, slightly offset by an increase in volume in the loans, securities, and balances due from banks. Loan yields were unusually high in the first quarter 2021 due to the booking of $6.0 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fees compared to $2.0 million booked in the second quarter 2021. Interest expense decreased $85,000 in the second quarter 2021 compared to the first quarter 2021 primarily due to a decrease in yield on deposits and the Company’s subordinated notes and slightly offset by an increase in volume on deposits. Noninterest income increased $0.6 million in the second quarter 2021 compared to the first quarter 2021 primarily due to an increase in income generated by Mortgage Banking activities, other income and service charges on deposit accounts. Noninterest expense decreased $0.3 million in the second quarter 2021 compared to the first quarter 2021 primarily due to decreases in occupancy expense, furniture and fixture expense and salaries and employee benefits. Provision for loan losses decreased $3.0 million in the second quarter 2021 compared to the first quarter 2021, primarily due to management’s analysis that the allowance adequately supports the inherent credit losses within the loan portfolio.