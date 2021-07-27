checkAd

Alpine Banks of Colorado Announces Financial Results for Q2 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.07.2021, 19:00  |  49   |   |   

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine Banks of Colorado (OTCQX: ALPIB) (“Alpine” or the “Company”), the holding company for Alpine Bank, today announced results (unaudited) for the second quarter 2021. The Company reported net income of $15.7 million, or $152.16 per basic Class A common share and $1.01 per basic Class B common share for the second quarter 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Achievements

  • Book Value per Class A share increased 3.5%, or $131.85 to $3,877.86 per share versus first quarter 2021
  • Book Value per Class B share increased 3.5%, or $0.88 to $25.85 per share versus first quarter 2021
  • Organic loan growth during the second quarter 2021 was 2.5% or $76.7 million versus first quarter 2021
  • Core deposit growth during the second quarter 2021 was 2.8% or $141.8 million versus first quarter 2021

“Alpine performed well during the second quarter 2021,” said president and vice chairman Glen Jammaron. “The Colorado economy continues to perform well and that manifests itself in Alpine’s financial results. The Company has locations in many diverse and exciting markets within Colorado. We are well-served by operating in markets where people want to live and vacation.”

Net Income

Net income for the second quarter 2021 and the first quarter 2021 was $15.7 million and $14.1 million, respectively. Interest income decreased $1.9 million in the second quarter 2021 compared to the first quarter 2021 primarily due to a decrease in yields on loans, securities and balances due from banks, slightly offset by an increase in volume in the loans, securities, and balances due from banks. Loan yields were unusually high in the first quarter 2021 due to the booking of $6.0 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fees compared to $2.0 million booked in the second quarter 2021. Interest expense decreased $85,000 in the second quarter 2021 compared to the first quarter 2021 primarily due to a decrease in yield on deposits and the Company’s subordinated notes and slightly offset by an increase in volume on deposits. Noninterest income increased $0.6 million in the second quarter 2021 compared to the first quarter 2021 primarily due to an increase in income generated by Mortgage Banking activities, other income and service charges on deposit accounts. Noninterest expense decreased $0.3 million in the second quarter 2021 compared to the first quarter 2021 primarily due to decreases in occupancy expense, furniture and fixture expense and salaries and employee benefits. Provision for loan losses decreased $3.0 million in the second quarter 2021 compared to the first quarter 2021, primarily due to management’s analysis that the allowance adequately supports the inherent credit losses within the loan portfolio.

Seite 1 von 7



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alpine Banks of Colorado Announces Financial Results for Q2 2021 GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Alpine Banks of Colorado (OTCQX: ALPIB) (“Alpine” or the “Company”), the holding company for Alpine Bank, today announced results (unaudited) for the second quarter 2021. The Company …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Sodexo enters into exclusive negotiations to combine its childcare activities with those of the ...
Idorsia announces financial results for the first half 2021 – Building momentum towards becoming ...
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Q2-21 and H1-21 Results
ARHT Media to Host AGM on July 28, 2021 - Investor Presentation to Follow on the Same Day
Half-year financial report January – June 2021: Strong second quarter for the building solutions divisions
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
ERYTECH to Participate in the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference
BC Craft Supply Co. Announces Private Placement of Convertible Promissory Notes
Friendable Delivers on Key Milestone, Releasing Version 2.0 of Fan Pass Livestream Platform to ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board