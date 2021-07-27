checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Hypoport SE: Hypoport increases revenue by 18 per cent in Q2 2021 to €105 million and anticipates EBIT increase of 49 per cent to €10 million for Q2 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hypoport SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Half Year Results
Hypoport SE: Hypoport increases revenue by 18 per cent in Q2 2021 to €105 million and anticipates EBIT increase of 49 per cent to €10 million for Q2 2021

27-Jul-2021 / 19:09 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Inside information pursuant to article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)


Hypoport increases revenue by 18 per cent in Q2 2021 to €105 million and anticipates EBIT increase of 49 per cent to €10 million for Q2 2021


Berlin, 27 July 2021: The preliminary Q2 2021 results of Hypoport, which were analysed at today's meeting of the Management Board, show the following figures:
 

- Revenue Q2 2021: +18 per cent to €105 million (Q2 2020: €88.8 million)

- EBIT Q2 2021: +49 per cent to €10 million (Q2 2020: €6.6 million)

- Revenue H1 2021: +12 per cent to €213 million (H1 2020: €189.4 million)

- EBIT H1 2021: +28 per cent to €22 million (H1 2020: €17.1 million)


Hypoport will be publishing its detailed report for the first six month 2021 as planned on Monday, 9 August 2021.


Contact

Jan H. Pahl
Investor Relations Manager / IRO
Phone: +49 (0)30 / 42086 - 1942
Mobil: +49 (0)176 / 965 125 19
Email: ir@hypoport.de

Hypoport SE
Heidestr. 8
10557 Berlin
Germany


Key data on Hypoport's shares
Hypoport SE
Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
ISIN DE0005493365 / WKN 549336 / Stock exchanges symbol HYQ

27-Jul-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Hypoport SE
Heidestraße 8
10557 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +4930420861942
Fax: +49/30 42086-1999
E-mail: ir@hypoport.de
Internet: www.hypoport.de
ISIN: DE0005493365
WKN: 549336
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1222119

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1222119  27-Jul-2021 CET/CEST

HYPOPORT Aktie



Wertpapier


