DGAP-Adhoc Hypoport SE: Hypoport increases revenue by 18 per cent in Q2 2021 to €105 million and anticipates EBIT increase of 49 per cent to €10 million for Q2 2021
Hypoport increases revenue by 18 per cent in Q2 2021 to €105 million and anticipates EBIT increase of 49 per cent to €10 million for Q2 2021
Berlin, 27 July 2021: The preliminary Q2 2021 results of Hypoport, which were analysed at today's meeting of the Management Board, show the following figures:
- Revenue Q2 2021: +18 per cent to €105 million (Q2 2020: €88.8 million)
- EBIT Q2 2021: +49 per cent to €10 million (Q2 2020: €6.6 million)
- Revenue H1 2021: +12 per cent to €213 million (H1 2020: €189.4 million)
- EBIT H1 2021: +28 per cent to €22 million (H1 2020: €17.1 million)
Hypoport will be publishing its detailed report for the first six month 2021 as planned on Monday, 9 August 2021.
Contact
Jan H. Pahl
Investor Relations Manager / IRO
Phone: +49 (0)30 / 42086 - 1942
Mobil: +49 (0)176 / 965 125 19
Email: ir@hypoport.de
Hypoport SE
Heidestr. 8
10557 Berlin
Germany
Key data on Hypoport's shares
Hypoport SE
Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
ISIN DE0005493365 / WKN 549336 / Stock exchanges symbol HYQ
Wertpapier
