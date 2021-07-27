checkAd

Deutsche Boerse Q2 Earnings Better Than Expected; Keeps Guidance Unchanged

Autor: PLX AI
27.07.2021, 19:06  |  29   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Deutsche Boerse Q2 revenue EUR 882 million vs. estimate EUR 870 million.Q2 net income EUR 311 million vs. estimate EUR 279 millionDeutsche Boerse confirms its guidance of increasing net revenue to around €3.5 billion and EBITDA to around …

  • (PLX AI) – Deutsche Boerse Q2 revenue EUR 882 million vs. estimate EUR 870 million.
  • Q2 net income EUR 311 million vs. estimate EUR 279 million
  • Deutsche Boerse confirms its guidance of increasing net revenue to around €3.5 billion and EBITDA to around €2.0 billion
  • Says market volatility, as measured by the VSTOXX index, was very low at the end of the first half-year, below its five-year average
  • Says this reduced the need for market participants to hedge their positions with financial derivatives
